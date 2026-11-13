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🔧 Inver Grove Heights MN: Multiple Building & Grounds Jobs
Inver Grove Heights has some solid hands-on jobs right now, from senior care housekeeping to skilled surface repair. Good mix of steady part-time hours and a higher-paying full-time role.
Housekeeping Assistant – Part-time Days
- Employer: Good Samaritan
- Location: Inver Grove Heights, MN (1301 50th St E)
- Type: Part-time, days (about 18 hrs/week)
- Pay: $19.09 – $22.27/hour
Day-shift housekeeping in a 46-bed senior care center, keeping resident rooms and common areas clean and safe. Great if you like a steady routine, want benefits as a part-timer, and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting up to 40–50 lbs.
Part-Time Evening Janitor
- Employer: ABM Industries Inc.
- Location: Inver Grove Heights, MN
- Type: Part-time, evenings
- Pay: $17.00/hour
Light evening schedule Mon, Wed, Fri, 5:00–7:00 pm—nice side gig or way to ease back into work. You’ll handle basic cleaning (floors, restrooms, trash) across assigned facilities, with a large national employer and access to a benefits program.
Bathtub and Countertop Refinisher
- Employer: Surface Experts North Fort Worth
- Location: Inver Grove Heights, MN
- Type: Full-time, weekdays (no nights/weekends)
- Pay: $25.00 – $35.00/hour (base + bonuses)
Hands-on repair work fixing small damage on tubs, counters, floors, and more—no full resurfacing, mostly quick spot repairs. Comes with company car, paid training, PTO, uniforms, and a clear track to Surface Repair Technician if you like working with tools and matching colors.
If one of these fits your schedule and skills, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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