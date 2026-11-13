Inver Grove Heights has some solid hands-on jobs right now, from senior care housekeeping to skilled surface repair. Good mix of steady part-time hours and a higher-paying full-time role.

Employer: Good Samaritan

Good Samaritan Location: Inver Grove Heights, MN (1301 50th St E)

(1301 50th St E) Type: Part-time, days (about 18 hrs/week)

Pay: $19.09 – $22.27/hour

Day-shift housekeeping in a 46-bed senior care center, keeping resident rooms and common areas clean and safe. Great if you like a steady routine, want benefits as a part-timer, and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting up to 40–50 lbs.

Employer: ABM Industries Inc.

ABM Industries Inc. Location: Inver Grove Heights, MN

Type: Part-time, evenings

Pay: $17.00/hour

Light evening schedule Mon, Wed, Fri, 5:00–7:00 pm—nice side gig or way to ease back into work. You’ll handle basic cleaning (floors, restrooms, trash) across assigned facilities, with a large national employer and access to a benefits program.

Employer: Surface Experts North Fort Worth

Surface Experts North Fort Worth Location: Inver Grove Heights, MN

Type: Full-time, weekdays (no nights/weekends)

Pay: $25.00 – $35.00/hour (base + bonuses)

Hands-on repair work fixing small damage on tubs, counters, floors, and more—no full resurfacing, mostly quick spot repairs. Comes with company car, paid training, PTO, uniforms, and a clear track to Surface Repair Technician if you like working with tools and matching colors.

If one of these fits your schedule and skills, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.