🛒 Inver Grove Heights Retail Jobs with Multiple $17–$26/hr Roles

Inver Grove Heights has some solid front-line and lead roles open right now, with good pay and steady hours. If you like helping customers and keeping a store running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Inver Grove Heights, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50–$22.50/hour

Key holder role where you open/close the store, handle cash, support deliveries, and coach team members. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of retail leadership/key holder experience and enjoy leading by example on customer service.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Inver Grove Heights, MN

Type: Full-time (avg. 38 hrs/week)

Starting Pay: $26.50/hour (Year 2: $27.50/hour)

Lead store operations, help manage the team, and drive sales and customer satisfaction. Comes with competitive wages, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, paid vacation and holidays, and paid parental leave for eligible full-time staff.

Employer: Inver Grove Ford

Location: Inver Grove Heights, MN

Type: Full-time

Hours: 7:00am–3:00pm

Pay: $19–$23/hour, based on experience

Front-desk style role in a local, family-owned dealership, handling payments, light data entry, and helping the service team with loaner vehicles and paperwork. Includes health, vision, dental, HSA with employer contribution, and 401(k) with match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.