📺 Watch Inver Grove Heights Planning Commission meeting from Nov. 4, 2026

📺 Watch key November 4, 2026 planning decisions in Inver Grove Heights

The Inver Grove Heights Planning Commission meeting from November 4, 2026 is available to watch online. The agenda includes:

A Comprehensive Plan Amendment request from Hempel Real Estate to change a property (PID 20-03310-25-010 ) from RC – Regional Commercial to IOP – Industrial Office Park for possible three multi-tenant buildings .

request from to change a property (PID ) from to for possible . A Conditional Use Permit request from Bethany McKissock to run a hair salon at 7730 Bester Avenue .

request from to run a . A setback variance request from Keith Ehrmantraut for 1644 Courthouse Boulevard .

request from for . Review of the city’s Five-Year Capital Improvement Plan for 2027–2031 .

. A motion on whether the potential sale of an EDA-owned property at 70th Street and Babcock Trail fits the 2040 Comprehensive Plan.

If you live near these addresses or care about future development and city projects, this recording is a good way to see what was discussed and how commissioners responded.