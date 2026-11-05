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Inver Grove Heights

📺 Watch Inver Grove Heights Planning Commission meeting from Nov. 4, 2026

5 days ago

📺 Watch key November 4, 2026 planning decisions in Inver Grove Heights

The Inver Grove Heights Planning Commission meeting from November 4, 2026 is available to watch online. The agenda includes:

  • A Comprehensive Plan Amendment request from Hempel Real Estate to change a property (PID 20-03310-25-010) from RC – Regional Commercial to IOP – Industrial Office Park for possible three multi-tenant buildings.
  • A Conditional Use Permit request from Bethany McKissock to run a hair salon at 7730 Bester Avenue.
  • A setback variance request from Keith Ehrmantraut for 1644 Courthouse Boulevard.
  • Review of the city’s Five-Year Capital Improvement Plan for 2027–2031.
  • A motion on whether the potential sale of an EDA-owned property at 70th Street and Babcock Trail fits the 2040 Comprehensive Plan.

If you live near these addresses or care about future development and city projects, this recording is a good way to see what was discussed and how commissioners responded.

More Info: Inver Grove Heights Planning Commission of Novembe...

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