🏥 International Falls Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles

Healthcare hiring is steady in International Falls, MN right now, with options from entry-level clinic work to high-paying travel gigs.

Here are several solid openings worth a look:

Employer: Essentia Health

Essentia Health Location: International Falls Clinic, International Falls, MN

International Falls Clinic, Type: Casual / Full-time status 0 FTE (as-needed hours)

Casual / (as-needed hours) Pay: $15.64 – $23.46/hour

Entry-level role with no education or license required. You’ll help customers at the retail pharmacy, ring up sales, stock meds, prep mail-out prescriptions, and keep the pharmacy clean and organized.

Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions

Malone Healthcare Solutions Location: International Falls, MN

International Falls, MN Type: Travel / Contract (13 weeks)

Hours: 40 hours/week , 10-hour day shifts

, 10-hour day shifts Estimated Pay: $2,613 per week

Short-term travel MRI tech assignment with steady hours and weekly pay. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CE, and license reimbursement, plus extras like pet insurance and referral bonuses.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: International Falls, MN

International Falls, MN Type: Travel / Contract (13 weeks)

Hours: 48 hours/week , 12-hour shifts (days or nights)

, 12-hour shifts (days or nights) Estimated Pay: $2,998 per week

High-paying ER travel nurse role for RNs who like a fast pace and adventure. Includes day-one benefits, housing options, travel and per diem, 401(k), and license/cert reimbursement.

Employer: Good Samaritan – GSS MN Inter Falls Northwinds

Location: 2101 Keenan Dr, International Falls, MN 56649

2101 Keenan Dr, Type: PRN / Casual

Pay: $32.00 – $48.00/hour

Flexible RN role in assisted living with varying shifts and hours. You’ll use the full nursing process, coordinate care, educate residents and families, and may serve as charge nurse in a long-term care setting.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.