Kentucky Judicial Branch receives clean audit opinion

FRANKFORT – The Kentucky Judicial Branch announced Wednesday that it has received an unmodified opinion, the highest level of assurance an auditor can provide, on its Fiscal Year 2026 financial statement.

The independent audit was conducted by Dean Dorton, which found that the Judicial Branch’s financial statement presents fairly, in all material respects, the receipts, disbursements and changes in fund balances for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2026.

“Maintaining public trust in the Kentucky Court of Justice’s management of taxpayer dollars is of prime importance,” said Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice Debra Hembree Lambert. “This latest clean audit underscores the Judicial Branch’s ongoing commitment to responsible fiscal stewardship, accountability and transparency. The independent auditor’s report reflects the integrity of our financial operations.”

Dean Dorton reported no significant difficulties, disagreements or uncorrected misstatements during the audit and found no deficiencies in internal control or compliance issues.

The financial statement and the independent auditor’s report are available on the Kentucky Court of Justice website at: https://www.kycourts.gov/AOC/Audits/Pages/default.aspx. The Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) publishes the Kentucky Court of Justice financial statement each year. The statement is audited by an external auditor in accordance with Section 4 of Supreme Court Administrative Order 2024-35.

The AOC, which is located in Frankfort, is the operations arm of the state court system. The AOC supports the activities of nearly 3,300 court system employees and 412 elected justices, judges and circuit court clerks. As the fiscal agent for the state court system, the AOC executes the Judicial Branch budget, as adopted by the Kentucky General Assembly.