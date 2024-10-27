Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Interesting Engineering

    Positive muons accelerated, ‘tamed’ for the first time using controlled beam

    By Rupendra Brahambhatt,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F4Mg4_0wO7cE1300

    Scientists have been trying to accelerate muons for decades, but these elusive fundamental particles almost always undergo decay before reaching their full speed.

    With a lifespan of only two microseconds (2 x 10 -6 sec) and an annoying habit of moving around in different directions, it becomes very challenging for scientists to accelerate muons even using a powerful beam.

    “Muons are fiendishly difficult to accelerate because they only exist for around 2 microseconds before they decay into an electron and two types of neutrino. They also dart around in different directions at various speeds, making them difficult to tame into a narrow, high-intensity beam,” Shusei Kamioka, an expert in particle physics, said.

    However, researchers from the Japan Proton Accelerator Research Complex (J-PARC) claim to have successfully accelerated muons for the first time .

    The trick is to make antimuons from muoniums

    Muons are almost the same as electrons, but they are 200 times heavier and undergo decay very quickly. In order to overcome these challenges and accelerate them, J-PARC researchers performed an interesting experiment.

    They fired a highly controlled beam of antimuons (positively charged muons) into a spongy silica aerogel that works as a thermal insulator. The collision between antimuons and electrons in the aerogel led to the creation of muonium atoms (muonium is a short-lived particle made up of a muon and an electron).

    Next, to eliminate the electrons from muonium atoms, the researchers used a laser beam. This again turned muoniums into antimuons, which were instantly frozen to keep them static.

    When the researchers employed an electric field with energies ranging between 5.7 and 100 kiloelectronvolt (keV) to accelerate the stationary positive muons, the particles moved at four percent the speed of light (~12 million meter/second) — a feat that had never been achieved before.

    This achievement marks a significant step towards the realization of muon colliders, which hold the potential to revolutionize particle physics research.

    “We are developing the technology needed to accelerate muons to 94% of the speed of light, and hope to achieve this by 2028. That is our next milestone,” Kamioka said .

    The significance of muon acceleration

    Once muon acceleration becomes scalable, this could lead to the development of specialized particle accelerators called muon colliders.

    These advanced research tools could facilitate the discovery of new particles , contribute to medical treatments, and enhance our understanding of natural phenomena that govern the universe.

    “Besides building a future collider, physicists could use high-energy muon beams in experiments that could go beyond the standard model of particle physics, such as precisely measuring the muon’s mysterious magnetism — which is stronger than predicted by theory,” Kamiake explained.

    The study is published on arXiv and is yet to be peer-reviewed.

    Related Search

    Particle PhysicsKamioka

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    MIT’s cost-effective training method boosts robot’s learning skills by 20%
    Interesting Engineering1 day ago
    Lab-made muscle: New laser tech grows real human tissues to replace lab rats
    Interesting Engineering6 hours ago
    Record efficiency achieved for nanocrystal solar cells with ‘bumpy road’ fix
    Interesting Engineering4 days ago
    2,600-year-old mystery mummy in Scotland turns out to be Kushite princess
    Interesting Engineering1 day ago
    Massive wings of satellite fleet shine brighter at night, causing astronomical issues
    Interesting Engineering1 day ago
    PhD student discovers lost Maya city with pyramids in Campeche, Mexico jungle
    Interesting Engineering4 hours ago
    Your Monster 2024 Torrent
    Interesting Engineering16 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza18 days ago
    3,500-year-old rare, Bronze Age tool discovered at Dorset’s Arne Moors site
    Interesting Engineering1 day ago
    2,600-year-old well-preserved Celtic burial chamber unearthed, stuns archeologists
    Interesting Engineering2 days ago
    The End 2024 Ac3.WEBRip Torrent
    Interesting Engineering16 hours ago
    World’s oldest ochre mine discovered using modern tech, dating back 40,000 years
    Interesting Engineering17 hours ago
    4 Cannabis Myths That Need To Die
    L.A. TACO2 hours ago
    ‘Covert’ bird feather-like wings boost aircraft lift by 45%, cut drag by 30%
    Interesting Engineering21 hours ago
    Human kissing could have originated from great apes’ ‘groomer’s final kiss’: Study
    Interesting Engineering2 days ago
    Cod swarm devours record 10 million fish in few hours of massive ocean feast
    Interesting Engineering6 hours ago
    8,000-year-old house discovered in Serbia reveals early European life
    Interesting Engineering2 days ago
    From trash to treasure: How Princeton is turning dead EV batteries into gold
    Interesting Engineering3 days ago
    Mercedes eEconic refuels Airbus SAF for 7 days on one charge, zero emissions
    Interesting Engineering1 day ago
    Hyundai unveils world’s first hydrogen-powered, silent stealth battle tank
    Interesting Engineering1 day ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    New underwater mine-detecting drone can swim 984-ft deep for 24 hours straight
    Interesting Engineering1 day ago
    Robot fleet reveals hidden ocean phytoplankton equal to 250 million elephants
    Interesting Engineering21 hours ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Ponant’s Swap2Zero cruise ship uses wind, hydrogen and bio-LNG for green sailing
    Interesting Engineering2 hours ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Quantum secret of hydrogen bonds in liquid water revealed for the first time
    Interesting Engineering3 days ago
    Man duplicates himself in robotic version with identical look, similar expressions
    Interesting Engineering2 days ago
    MIT’s new cancer therapy combines tumor destruction, chemo in single implant
    Interesting Engineering20 hours ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy