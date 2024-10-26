Livermorium breakthrough could lead to creation of heaviest element number 120

A team of researchers from Lund University is conducting an experiment at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory that may lead to the creation of the world’s heaviest element with atomic number 120.

Their experiment uses a novel method to produce Livermorium (atomic number 116), a highly unstable superheavy element with a maximum half-life reaching only 60 milliseconds.

In their new study, the researchers claim that the same method has the potential to create stable but heavier elements.

“The study shows that the new method is a promising step forward for embarking on the mission to produce element 120, which would be the heaviest element to date,” the study authors note .

The secret island of stability

In the periodic table , the elements with atomic numbers beyond 104 are considered superheavy elements. They are of great importance as these elements can advance our understanding of nuclear stability and the fundamental forces that govern atomic structure.

However, all the superheavy elements are radioactive and have very short half-lives. These elements are so unstable that they exist for only fractions of a second before decaying into lighter elements.

In the 1960s, American chemist Glenn Seaborg, who was studying superheavy elements, popularized a concept called the “island of stability.”

This concept suggests that there is a hidden region in the periodic table comprising unknown but stable and long-lived superheavy elements. This region is called the island of stability, and it exists somewhere around the atomic number 120 . This ‘island’ is predicted to exist due to the unique arrangement of protons and neutrons in these superheavy nuclei.

Therefore, the discovery of element number 120 could not only confirm the presence of the island of stability but also contribute to the discovery of new isotopes, materials, forces, and previously unseen phenomena.

The creation of Livermorium using SHREC

The researchers at Lund University developed a special detector called SHREC (SuperHeavy RECoils) to register Livermorium atoms. This device uses customized silicon wafers, which are highly sensitive to charged particles and have a quick response time.

They took this detector to the Berkeley Lab and then conducted an experiment during which they used an accelerator to shoot an ion beam on a thin layer made of a heavy element (which was heavier than uranium).

This interaction resulted in the formation of new atoms with properties different than that of the heavy element.

“We were able to register a livermorium nucleus in our detector just eight days into the experiment, which shows that we had chosen pretty good settings from the start,” Dirk Rudolph, one of the study authors, said.

However, the experiment is not over yet. The next goal is to create the element number 120, and the researchers hope to achieve this in the coming years.

The study is published in the journal Physical Review Letters .