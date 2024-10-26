Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Interesting Engineering

    Livermorium breakthrough could lead to creation of heaviest element number 120

    By Rupendra Brahambhatt,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BykNU_0wN4sKk500

    A team of researchers from Lund University is conducting an experiment at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory that may lead to the creation of the world’s heaviest element with atomic number 120.

    Their experiment uses a novel method to produce Livermorium (atomic number 116), a highly unstable superheavy element with a maximum half-life reaching only 60 milliseconds.

    In their new study, the researchers claim that the same method has the potential to create stable but heavier elements.

    “The study shows that the new method is a promising step forward for embarking on the mission to produce element 120, which would be the heaviest element to date,” the study authors note .

    The secret island of stability

    In the periodic table , the elements with atomic numbers beyond 104 are considered superheavy elements. They are of great importance as these elements can advance our understanding of nuclear stability and the fundamental forces that govern atomic structure.

    However, all the superheavy elements are radioactive and have very short half-lives. These elements are so unstable that they exist for only fractions of a second before decaying into lighter elements.

    In the 1960s, American chemist Glenn Seaborg, who was studying superheavy elements, popularized a concept called the “island of stability.”

    This concept suggests that there is a hidden region in the periodic table comprising unknown but stable and long-lived superheavy elements. This region is called the island of stability, and it exists somewhere around the atomic number 120 . This ‘island’ is predicted to exist due to the unique arrangement of protons and neutrons in these superheavy nuclei.

    Therefore, the discovery of element number 120 could not only confirm the presence of the island of stability but also contribute to the discovery of new isotopes, materials, forces, and previously unseen phenomena.

    The creation of Livermorium using SHREC

    The researchers at Lund University developed a special detector called SHREC (SuperHeavy RECoils) to register Livermorium atoms. This device uses customized silicon wafers, which are highly sensitive to charged particles and have a quick response time.

    They took this detector to the Berkeley Lab and then conducted an experiment during which they used an accelerator to shoot an ion beam on a thin layer made of a heavy element (which was heavier than uranium).

    This interaction resulted in the formation of new atoms with properties different than that of the heavy element.

    “We were able to register a livermorium nucleus in our detector just eight days into the experiment, which shows that we had chosen pretty good settings from the start,” Dirk Rudolph, one of the study authors, said.

    However, the experiment is not over yet. The next goal is to create the element number 120, and the researchers hope to achieve this in the coming years.

    The study is published in the journal Physical Review Letters .

    Related Search

    Nuclear stabilityBerkeley labLund UniversityPhysical Review letters

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    US develops ‘most precise’ model of nuclear fission using Summit supercomputer
    Interesting Engineering3 days ago
    ‘Junior’ for fusion reactor achieves milestone, NZ’s giant half-ton magnet powered
    Interesting Engineering22 hours ago
    ‘Well-man’ thrown from castle identified from 800-year-old Norse saga: DNA study
    Interesting Engineering2 days ago
    3,500-year-old rare, Bronze Age tool discovered at Dorset’s Arne Moors site
    Interesting Engineering18 hours ago
    A New Company is Linked to Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak, CDC Says
    Thomas Smith1 day ago
    Radio telescope detects molecules that store high amounts of carbon in cosmic cloud
    Interesting Engineering2 days ago
    2,600-year-old well-preserved Celtic burial chamber unearthed, stuns archeologists
    Interesting Engineering23 hours ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
    8,000-year-old house discovered in Serbia reveals early European life
    Interesting Engineering1 day ago
    Lithium-sulfur EV batteries last longer with higher energy using SMU method
    Interesting Engineering1 day ago
    From trash to treasure: How Princeton is turning dead EV batteries into gold
    Interesting Engineering1 day ago
    Alexander the Great’s tunic? 2,400-year-old royal tombs yield exciting find
    Interesting Engineering1 day ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 days ago
    Man duplicates himself in robotic version with identical look, similar expressions
    Interesting Engineering1 day ago
    What US military’s AI-powered super soldiers could mean for adversaries
    Interesting Engineering2 days ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC6 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Dinosaur extinction survivor black beetle thrives 100 million years without change
    Interesting Engineering5 hours ago
    Mercedes eEconic refuels Airbus SAF for 7 days on one charge, zero emissions
    Interesting Engineering4 hours ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria14 hours ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Scientists develop wearable robot that walks and fits itself on disabled people
    Interesting Engineering2 days ago
    Mazda’s new EREV promises 800-mile range, charges 30%-80% in 15 minutes
    Interesting Engineering1 day ago
    Nuclear fusion advances with Thales gyrotron’s ‘world record’ in plasma heating
    Interesting Engineering2 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Former college housing in Denver becomes affordable apartments
    David Heitz2 days ago
    The Yellow-Vested Trash Inspectors are Back
    Alameda Post19 days ago
    Quantum secret of hydrogen bonds in liquid water revealed for the first time
    Interesting Engineering2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy