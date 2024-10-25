Open in App
    ‘Droplet battery’: Oxford creates world’s smallest lithium bio-battery for implants

    By Jijo Malayil,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jZmgl_0wLTXRBN00

    Researchers at the University of Oxford have developed a miniature, soft lithium-ion battery for biomedical applications like heart tissue defibrillation and pacing.

    The battery, made from biocompatible hydrogel droplets, is light-activated, rechargeable, and biodegradable.

    The team claims that the tiny battery offers key capabilities for diverse biomedical applications, such as powering drug release, heart defibrillation, and energy delivery for microrobots.

    “To date, it is the smallest hydrogel lithium-ion battery and has a superior energy density,” said Dr Yujia Zhang (Department of Chemistry, University of Oxford), the lead researcher for the study and a starting Assistant Professor at the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, in a statement.

    Miniature soft battery

    The development of tiny smart devices, often smaller than a few cubic millimeters, requires equally small power sources.

    For biomedical devices that interact directly with biological tissues, these power sources must be made from soft materials to ensure safe and minimally invasive applications.

    Ideally, these batteries should possess specific features, including high capacity, biocompatibility, biodegradability, and triggerable activation. They should also have the capability to be controlled remotely to enhance their functionality and adaptability in complex environments.

    It has proven difficult to combine all of these features into a single battery, though. There is a big gap in the development of effective, secure, and adaptable energy solutions for biomedical applications because no power source currently in use can combine all these qualities at once.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fh7Cj_0wLTXRBN00
    Figures showcase a soft, biocompatible lithium-ion battery for biomedical use, enabling drug release, heart defibrillation, and microrobots.

    In order to solve the problem, scientists from the Departments of Chemistry and Pharmacology at the University of Oxford have created a tiny, pliable lithium-ion battery using biocompatible hydrogel droplets.

    Using a process known as surfactant-supported assembly, the battery joins three microscale droplets, each with a volume of 10 nanoliters, with the help of molecules that resemble soap. Two of the droplets contain lithium-ion particles that interact to produce energy.

    According to the team, the innovative design addresses key challenges for powering biomedical devices, offering a biocompatible and efficient solution. The hydrogel-based battery provides a promising power source for small-scale, minimally invasive devices that interact safely with biological tissues.

    Biocompatible power

    The research team’s droplet battery is light-activated, rechargeable, and biodegradable , making it the smallest hydrogel lithium-ion battery with superior energy density.

    The battery powered the movement of charged molecules between synthetic cells and controlled the beating and defibrillation of mouse hearts. By incorporating magnetic particles, it can also serve as a mobile energy carrier.

    According to the team, proof-of-concept heart treatments conducted in animal models demonstrated its potential as a promising wireless and biodegradable solution for managing cardiac arrhythmias, which are a leading cause of mortality worldwide.

    “The tiny soft lithium-ion battery is the most sophisticated in a series of microscale power packs developed by Dr Zhang and points to a fantastic future for biocompatible electronic devices that can operate under physiological conditions,” said Professor Hagan Bayley (Department of Chemistry), the research group leader for the study, in a statement .

    The researchers have submitted a patent application through Oxford University Innovation. They believe that the small, adaptable battery will create new opportunities in several fields, including clinical care. This is especially true for small-scale bioapplication robots .

