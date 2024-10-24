Open in App
    • Interesting Engineering

    How a slice of cheese almost derailed Europe’s most important rocket test

    By Chris Young,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1la32B_0wKGHlSB00

    A team of students made history this month by performing Europe’s first rocket hop test.

    Those who have followed SpaceX’s trajectory will know hop tests are a vital stepping stone for a reusable rocket program, as they allow engineers to test their rocket’s landing capabilities.

    Impressively, no private company or space agency in Europe had ever performed a rocket hop test before. Essentially, a group of students performed one of the most important rocket tests in the history of European rocketry.

    However, the remarkable nature of this story doesn’t end there. Amazingly, the whole thing was almost derailed by a piece of cheese. A slice of Gruyère the team strapped to their rocket’s landing legs almost caused the rocket to spin out of control.

    Thankfully, disaster was averted, and the historic hopper didn’t end up as rocket de-Brie.

    Student-led group aces Europe’s first rocket hop test

    The students, from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne in Switzerland, co-founded the Gruyère Space Program (GSP) and successfully performed a hop test with their COLIBRI rocket prototype on October 18.

    Footage of GSP’s hop test shows COLIBRI launching up to an altitude of 105 meters. The hopper prototype uses a single in-house built bipropellant F-100 rocket engine that produces 1.2 kN of thrust at launch.

    The flight test footage – which you can watch below – also reveals a slice of cheese attached to COLIBRI’s landing legs.

    In an interview with GSP president Jérémy Marciacq, we couldn’t help but enquire about the state of the cheese. Was it a slice of Gruyère Swiss cheese? Had that powerful rocket plume turned it into fondue?

    Impressively, the cheese stunt almost caused a rocket failure. “Yes, it was indeed Gruyère, and it almost caused a disaster! The cheese created an aero effect that led to the rocket over spinning,” Marciacq explained to Interesting Engineering .

    The clip of the hop test shows this to be the case. COLIBRI flew to its peak altitude. The rocket’s vector thrust control system then shifted its trajectory 30 meters southeast before it came down to land. As it lowered itself to its makeshift launch pad, COLIBRI rotated several times.

    Thankfully, the rocket managed to remain stable and land safely. The Gruyère, a hard cheese, didn’t turn to fondue, but it was still edible, according to Marciacq.

    “In the end, it all worked out, and we actually ate it after the flight. It was slightly warm, but still quite tasty!”

    What next for the Gruyère Space Program

    Surprisingly, the cheese-related incident actually taught the team at GSP a thing or two about their design. Strapping the cheese to the rocket “was purely for fun, but in the end, it allowed us to discover some limits to our design – notably for roll control,” Marciacq said.

    “We saw that we still have margins in case of reaction control system (RCS) loss. This also indicates some limits in case of flights with higher speeds – it would require higher thrust in the RCS for roll control.”

    Thankfully, the Swiss cheese stunt didn’t leave the hopper engineers with a failed flight test and a rocket full of holes.

    All joking aside, GSP’s hop test is a remarkable achievement. The student-led group beat the European Space Agency and Europe’s private space sector to the punch, albeit with a relatively small design. Europe’s ArianeGroup, for example, is still working toward the first hop test for its Themis reusable rocket program. The first of these tests was recently delayed to 2025.

    As for GSP, Marciacq also revealed the group doesn’t have immediate plans to build a full-scale reusable rocket. However, it has spun off its technology into a startup called PAVE Space. It will no doubt take the lessons learned from the COLIBRI hop test – cheese-related and otherwise. Keep an eye out for more information on GSP in the full interview.

