Boeing-built satellite blows up into bits in space, cutting comms for 3 continents

A communications satellite designed and constructed by Boeing, one of the largest aerospace companies in the world, has disintegrated in orbit, affecting various regions.

The satellite in question, iS-33e, was operated by Intelsat, a major player in global satellite communications.

Intelsat confirmed the “total loss” of the satellite, which has disrupted services for customers across Europe, Africa, and parts of the Asia-Pacific region.

The satellite failure adds to Boeing’s troubles, including a labor strike and issues with its Starliner spacecraft.

Satellite failure sparks investigation

The destruction of the iS-33e satellite has prompted immediate action from both Intelsat and Boeing. In response to the incident, Intelsat has announced that it is conducting “a comprehensive analysis” to determine the cause of the satellite’s failure. The satellite manufacturer, Boeing, is also involved in the investigation alongside relevant government agencies.

Intelsat provided a statement on the matter, saying, “We are coordinating with the satellite manufacturer, Boeing, and government agencies to analyse data and observations.” Despite the gravity of the situation, Boeing itself has chosen not to comment directly on the satellite failure.

Adding to the concern, the U.S. Department of Defense’s space-tracking website, SpaceTrack, confirmed the satellite’s disintegration in orbit.

According to SpaceTrack, the U.S. Space Forces is currently tracking around 20 debris pieces associated with the destroyed satellite. These pieces pose a potential hazard to other spacecraft and satellites operating in nearby orbits.

Boeing faces crises on multiple fronts

The satellite incident is only one of many problems Boeing is currently facing. The company has been under intense pressure due to a series of challenges across its various business segments. For instance, its Starliner spacecraft, intended to transport astronauts to and from the International Space Station (ISS), has experienced several setbacks.

Most recently, two astronauts have been stranded at the ISS after their Starliner capsule was declared unfit to return to Earth. As a result, these astronauts are now expected to return on a SpaceX spacecraft , with their return flight scheduled for next year.

Additionally, Boeing is embroiled in a labor dispute that has seen more than 30,000 workers from its commercial airplane manufacturing division go on strike.



The workers are demanding better wages and conditions, and union members are expected to vote on the company’s latest offer soon. The offer reportedly includes a 35% pay increase over the next four years.

However, Boeing’s financial troubles are deepening, with the company recently announcing that it is seeking up to $35 billion in new funding. It also plans to lay off 17,000 employees—around 10% of its total workforce—starting in November.

Legal troubles add to Boeing’s woes

Boeing’s struggles are not limited to technical and operational challenges; the company is also facing legal and financial consequences.

In July, Boeing agreed to plead guilty to a criminal fraud conspiracy charge. This plea deal stems from Boeing’s violation of a 2021 deferred prosecution agreement related to two 737 MAX plane crashes that occurred over five years ago. These accidents, which were nearly identical, tragically claimed the lives of 346 people.

As part of the legal settlement, Boeing has agreed to pay at least $243.6 million in fines. The two crashes were highly publicized and brought intense scrutiny to Boeing’s safety practices and the design flaws in its 737 MAX aircraft, leading to significant reputational damage for the company.

Growing space debris problem

The amount of debris orbiting Earth is rapidly increasing. According to the European Space Agency (ESA), over 40,000 pieces larger than 3.94 inches (10cm) and more than 130 million pieces smaller than 0.39 inches (1cm) are currently in orbit.

The total mass of human-made space objects is around 13,000 tons, of which 4,300 tons is debris, mostly leftover rocket bodies.

Tracking this debris is difficult, especially at higher altitudes like Intelsat 33e’s orbit at 21,748 miles (35,000km), where only larger objects can be detected. A major concern regarding the loss of Intelsat 33e is that its breakup likely generated debris too small to be detected from the ground with existing facilities.