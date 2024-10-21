NASA’s Europa Clipper could prove alien life is abundant. Here’s how

NASA’s Europa Clipper mission finally launched this month.

The Europa Clipper spacecraft will fly to the smallest of the four Galilean moons orbiting Jupiter, Europa. It is expected to arrive at its destination by 2030.

When it does, it will have flown 1.8 billion miles (2.9 billion kilometers). This incredible journey will allow Europa Clipper to analyze arguably the best candidate for harboring extraterrestrial life in our solar system.

The mission, which has been years in the making, has the potential to alter our understanding of life in the universe completely.

Europa Clipper: Searching for extraterrestrial life

Europa Clipper launched atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 12:06 pm EDT on Monday, October 15. In the next few weeks, NASA will perform commissioning phase operations to confirm that the spacecraft’s hardware and software are operating as expected.

The launch of Europa Clipper atop a Falcon Heavy rocket on October 15. Source: SpaceX

Once Europa Clipper reaches its target, the SUV-sized spacecraft will analyze the icy outer crust of the Jupiter moon, which is roughly 15 miles (25 km) thick.

Beneath it, scientists believe Europa features an internal saltwater ocean beneath that icy exterior. This ocean contains twice the amount of water we have on Earth. Crucially, it may also have suitable conditions for supporting life.

The surface of Europa, captured by NASA’s Galileo spacecraft in the late 1990s. Source: NASA/JPL-Caltech

If we find that Europa is capable of harboring life, this would have profound implications for the scientific community and humanity. Life is likely abundant throughout the universe.

“If there is life in Europa, it almost certainly was completely independent from the origin of life on Earth… that would mean the origin of life must be pretty easy throughout the galaxy and beyond,” Project scientist Robert Pappalardo explained on NASA’s official Europa Clipper page.

Europa Clipper’s state-of-the-art instruments

One of the first goals of the Europa Clipper mission is to determine the thickness of Europa’s icy crust. Data from the mission will also allow scientists to determine how the ocean beneath interacts with the surrounding frozen shell.

Then, the mission will investigate the composition of Europa’s ocean. This will allow scientists to determine whether it has the ingredients to allow life to flourish. Finally, the mission will study how Europa’s surface features formed and search for any plumes venting water into space.

The Europa Clipper spacecraft weighs approximately 13,000 lb (6,000 kg). It is the largest spacecraft NASA ever built for a mission headed to another planet and the first the space agency has sent to probe an ocean world beyond Earth.

The spacecraft features nine state-of-the-art instruments that will allow it to determine whether life exists on Europa.

Europa Clipper during assembly at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Source: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Europa Clipper’s visible-light cameras, the Europa Imaging System (EIS), will capture higher-resolution images than any previous Europa mission. The spacecraft’s infrared imager, the Europa Thermal Emission Imaging System (E-THEMIS), will collect data on the moon’s surface composition, temperature, and roughness.

A spectrometer and Europa Ultraviolet Spectrograph (Europa-UVS) and Mapping Imaging Spectrometer for Europa (MISE) will analyze infrared and ultraviolet light. This data will allow scientists back on Earth to determine the composition of Europa’s surface. Spectroscopy analysis determines this composition by analyzing the light wavelengths that are absorbed and reflected off the surface of Europa.

NASA has ensured that the mission is well equipped to provide a comprehensive analysis of Europa’s surface. The suite of instruments aboard Europa Clipper includes magnetometers, radars, and other instruments.

NASA and ESA race to Jupiter

Europa Clipper is chasing the European Space Agency’s JUICE Jupiter probe , which launched last year. While JUICE will focus more on Jupiter’s moon Ganymede, it will also collect data on Europa.

Though it launched months after JUICE, Europa Clipper will arrive at Jupiter before the ESA spacecraft. In February, it will perform a slingshot maneuver around Mars, which will speed it up enough to overtake JUICE.

An illustration of Europa Clipper. Source: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Once it reaches its target, Europa Clipper won’t orbit Jupiter’s icy moon. Instead, it will orbit Jupiter. While doing so, it will maintain enough distance to keep outside the gas giant’s radiation field for most of its journey.

By orbiting Jupiter, Europa Clipper will have a more stable orbit than it would around Europa. This means it can perform flyby observations of the ocean world for several years.

Honing in on Europa

The fact that two high-profile missions—Europa Clipper and JUICE—will soon collect new data on the icy moon shows how keen the scientific community is to learn about this mysterious world.

However, scientists are careful about their wording regarding Europa Clipper’s potential findings. While there is a chance the spacecraft could detect actual life, the main focus is on determining the potential for habitability.

“We are searching for the potential for habitability and you need four things – liquid water, a heat source, and organic material. Finally those three ingredients need to be stable over a long enough period of time so that something can happen,” explained Michelle Dougherty, professor of space physics at Imperial College in London, according to a BBC report .

An illustration showing what Europa’s hidden ocean might look like. Scientists believe it contains twice as much water as Earth’s oceans. Source: NASA/JPL-Caltech

If Europa Clipper determines there is a high likelihood that life exists on Europa, NASA would then send a spacecraft to land on the moon.

While the SETI Institute is investigating interstellar space for extraterrestrial life, we may find it in our own cosmic backyard. It is unlikely to be anything other than microbial life, but even that would be a seismic, perception-altering discovery.

If two different worlds have the conditions to harbor life independently within our solar system, this would greatly boost the probability that intelligent life is out there. Scientists believe there are billions of ocean worlds in the Milky Way alone. By studying one close to home, scientists on Earth hope to answer the question once and for all—are we alone in the universe?