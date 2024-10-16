Open in App
    Giant worms having lava-ly time near tectonic plates is the hottest read of today

    By Mrigakshi Dixit,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WiZeE_0w8rImJh00

    For years, researchers believed that only microbes and viruses could survive in the harsh environment of hydrothermal vents. But a recent expedition has revealed a startling truth: giant tube worms are thriving in these extreme conditions.

    Schmidt Ocean Institute discovered giant worms reproducing deep beneath the seafloor at the vents near the Galápagos Islands.

    “Here we report, to our knowledge for the first time, the discovery of animals excavated from fluid-filled, shallow cavities in the subseafloor of deep-sea hydrothermal vents,” the study paper noted.

    It added: “While the subseafloor microbial and viral biosphere at deep-sea vents has been described, we show that animal life also exists in this shallow rocky subseafloor province.”

    Extreme environment survival

    Hydrothermal vents are underwater hot springs that release mineral-rich water into the ocean. They are located in volcanic regions, often along mid-ocean ridges where tectonic plates separate.

    These vents create unique ecosystems that support a variety of unusual life forms.

    Scientists drilled into the seafloor using a remotely operated vehicle SuBastian (ROV), exploring the hidden cavities beneath the vents.  The ROV explored a vent site at 8,250 feet (2,515 meters).

    These worms, reaching lengths of up to 19 inches (50 cm), were found nestled beneath solidified lava slabs along the East Pacific Rise.

    They identified two species: Oasisia alvinae and Riftia pachyptila.

    What they found was nothing short of astonishing. The researchers discovered that these giant worms were not just surviving but reproducing.

    Inside the cavities, they found both male and female worms with reproductive organs, suggesting that the subseafloor could be a breeding ground for these creatures.

    A single cavity contained two R. pachyptila individuals, one male with sperm-filled testes and one female with egg-filled gonads.

    Surprisingly, the cracks connecting the cavities to the seafloor surface were also occupied by tube worms.

    “Apparently, there is a continuous habitat for tubeworms from diffuse flow subseafloor cavities to the seafloor surface via discharge cracks in the lava shelves,” the authors wrote in the study paper.

    Some may live here permanently

    How do these worms end up in these hidden cavities? The researchers suggest that their larvae may be transported through the ocean crust, riding on currents and eventually settling in these underground habitats.

    “Rapid colonization by these animals suggests efficient larval dispersal, with larvae assumed to be transported through bottom, ridge and ocean currents before they settle at vents through downward swimming or sinking,” the study paper stated.

    Surprisingly, the presence of adult tube worms within the cavities suggests some may live here forever shrouded in darkness.

    “These findings underscore the need for protecting vents, as the extent of these habitats has yet to be fully ascertained,” the study added.

    Researchers plan to study whether other hydrothermal vents around the world may also harbor colonies of animal life.

    The findings were published in the journal Nature Communications.

