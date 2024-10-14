Three-armed robot conductor leads German orchestra in historic performance

A robot conductor took the stage, leading the Dresden Sinfoniker in a unique concert.

The Dresden Sinfoniker is a German orchestra based in Dresden. The orchestra is known for its innovative approach to classical music and its willingness to experiment with new forms of expression.

The Robot Symphony, which was held on October 12 and 13, celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Dresden Symphony Orchestra.

The performances showcased the latest advancements in machine-led music.

As reported by The Guardian, the robot wasn’t meant to replace human conductors, but to see how humans and machines could work together in music. Named MAiRA, the three-armed robot could help play music that would be really hard for a human conductor.

A conductor in an orchestra is a musician who directs the performance of a musical ensemble.

Three-armed robot conductor

MAiRA Pro S — with her three batons and precise movements — performed the orchestra.

The concert consisted of two sections: a traditional human-led performance and a second part conducted by the robot .

In the first part, sixteen brass players and four percussionists played music by Markus Lehmann-Horn, Konstantia Gourzi, and Wieland Reissmann. As per DW, Magnus Loddgard was the conductor.

After this, the robot took over the baton in the second part.

In the second part, MAiRA, with three arms, held three short lightsabers in different colors to keep time. The group was divided into three parts, each part following its own baton to make cross-rhythms.

Reportedly, it conducted the world premiere of “#kreuzknoten” by Wieland Reissmann. This piece is particularly challenging due to its complex overlapping rhythms.

Two of MAiRA’s three arms led the orchestra through the music, with one section of musicians starting slowly and accelerating while the other slowed down.

MaiRa trained for two years

The robot was trained by the artistic director of Dresden’s Sinfoniker, Markus Rindt. He collaborated with specialists from the Technical University Dresden’s Centre for Tactile Internet with Human-in-the-Loop to facilitate this robotic concert.

Rindt taught MAiRA how to conduct like a human, showing the robot arm movements up to 40 times so it could learn them better and better over two years.

Each “arm” possesses seven joints, enabling it to move and extend in all directions.

Reportedly, this is not the first time that the robot has conducted music.

For instance, a robot conductor, standing at 1.2 meters tall, led the Detroit Symphony Orchestra in a performance of “The Impossible Dream” in 2008.

Also, the Italian singer Andrea Bocelli and the Lucca Philharmonic Orchestra played in Pisa with the two-armed robotic conductor. Moreover, in July 2023, a humanoid-faced robot assumed the conductor’s podium at Seoul’s National Theater of Korea.

The Dresden Sinfoniker has a history of pushing the boundaries of contemporary music. They have performed in unconventional venues, such as a communist-era housing development and near the US-Mexico border wall, and have collaborated with various musicians, including pop duos.