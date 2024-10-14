Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Interesting Engineering

    World-first: Scientists breed heat-tolerant corals to save reefs from climate change

    By Srishti Gupta,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K7bQC_0w5xZ52J00

    Scientists have taken a significant step toward protecting coral reefs by successfully breeding corals with improved heat tolerance, according to a new study.

    This groundbreaking research, led by Newcastle University’s Coralassist Lab, marks the world’s first attempt at selectively breeding adult corals to withstand increasingly frequent marine heatwaves.

    While the results show promise, the modest improvement in heat tolerance highlights the urgent need for drastic global action on climate change to ensure the survival of coral reefs.

    “This work shows that selective breeding is feasible but not a silver bullet solution and that more research is needed to maximize breeding outcomes,” says study lead author Liam Lachs. He continues, reflecting that “in parallel, rapid reductions of global greenhouse gas emissions are an absolute requirement to mitigate warming and give corals an opportunity to adapt.”

    Improving coral heat resistance

    Selective breeding has long been used to enhance desirable traits in plants and animals, but this study explores its potential for nature conservation—specifically coral reefs, which are extremely vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

    Marine heatwaves have already triggered widespread coral bleaching and mortality, leading to significant declines in reefs worldwide. The researchers hoped that breeding corals with better heat tolerance could help these vital ecosystems adapt to warming oceans.

    Dr. James Guest, a Reader in Coral Reef Ecology at Newcastle University, echoed Lachs’ caution, noting that selective breeding could be a valuable tool to enhance coral populations’ resilience but that many challenges remain. “Given the moderate levels of enhancement we achieved in this study the effectiveness of such interventions will also depend on urgent climate action,” he said.

    Guest also highlighted several hurdles, such as determining how many selectively bred corals would need to be introduced to wild populations to make a significant impact and ensuring that desirable traits aren’t diluted when added to the wild.

    Selective breeding not enough?

    The study focused on two breeding trials to improve tolerance to both short-term and long-term heat exposure. One test involved exposing corals to an intense 10-day heatwave, with temperatures rising by 3.5°C, while the other simulated a less intense but longer, one-month heatwave with temperatures increasing by 2.5°C—conditions that mirror natural marine heatwaves.

    In both trials, the offspring of corals bred for high heat tolerance outperformed those from less heat-tolerant parent colonies, showing that selective breeding can improve heat tolerance even in just one generation. The improvement equated to about a 1°C increase in tolerance over one week, a valuable gain, but one that is likely insufficient to keep pace with the projected rise in ocean temperatures if climate change continues unabated.

    Importantly, the study revealed that selective breeding for short-term heat tolerance did not necessarily confer long-term heat resilience, suggesting that these traits may be controlled by different genetic factors.

    This discovery raises concerns for future management strategies. While quick, cost-effective methods for identifying heat-tolerant coral colonies are essential, it’s crucial that these methods accurately predict survival during real-world marine heatwaves . Otherwise, efforts to enhance coral resilience through selective breeding may fall short.

    Not a ‘silver-bullet solution’

    Despite these complexities, the research is seen as an important proof of concept, demonstrating that breeding corals to better withstand heat stress is possible. The study’s authors, as mentioned in the press release , are calling for more research to refine selective breeding techniques and ensure they are as effective as possible.

    The hope is that, with simultaneous efforts to curb global warming, selective breeding could help corals survive the more moderate warming scenarios that may be achievable with concerted climate action.

    In conclusion, while this study offers a glimpse of a potential tool for coral conservation, it underscores the broader need for urgent climate action. Without rapid reductions in global emissions, the modest gains from selective breeding may not be enough to safeguard coral reefs from the worsening impacts of climate change.

    The study has been published in Nature Communications .

    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    Chill
    23h ago
    don't mess with mother nature , it just might backfire!!!
    Pdmracing
    1d ago
    If we are losing existing reefs due to the temperature rise, aren’t new reefs being formed in the once too cold areas that would now be a prime area?
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Plants and Forests Absorbed Almost No Carbon Last Year, Shocking Climate Scientists
    Futurism1 day ago
    Colossus of Rhodes: The rise and fall of an iconic ancient wonder
    Interesting Engineering1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    237-million-year-old mysterious fossil discovery could rewrite dinosaur history
    Interesting Engineering13 hours ago
    Discovery of boot could provide new clues in 100-year-old mystery
    Interesting Engineering4 days ago
    Antarctica, the world's iciest continent, is 'greening' at a dramatic rate
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    World’s highest-voltage gun fires 70 billion electrons at record 80% light speed
    Interesting Engineering5 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post44 minutes ago
    3,900-year-old secret chamber housing Egyptian tomb with exquisite detail unearthed
    Interesting Engineering4 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Gravity can exist without mass and dark matter could be myth, says study
    Interesting Engineering4 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    635-million-year-old: Question mark-shaped ocean-dwelling animal found
    Interesting Engineering2 days ago
    DNA analysis of 1898’s lions reveals surprising diet, including human, giraffe, zebra
    Interesting Engineering5 days ago
    ‘It’s twin’ twist: Astronomers solve 29-year-old brown dwarf mystery
    Interesting Engineering6 hours ago
    Superhot rocks in Earth’s crust could be game-changer for renewable energy: Lab data
    Interesting Engineering5 days ago
    Lightning strikes on Earth make ‘killer electrons’ play scary pinball in space
    Interesting Engineering5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Quantum shells could help ultrafast detection of high-energy particles
    Interesting Engineering4 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    Giant worms having lava-ly time near tectonic plates is the hottest read of today
    Interesting Engineering12 hours ago
    Big Bang city: Ancient galaxy 100x smaller than Milky Way, grows 1,000x faster
    Interesting Engineering5 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
    US Army’s Black Hawks to fly without pilots with next-gen robotic brain
    Interesting Engineering2 days ago
    6,000-year-old longhouse site with wealth of artifacts found, stuns archaeologists
    Interesting Engineering3 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago
    In a 1st, F-15 fighters fire Taurus cruise missiles, F-16, F-35 fail to intercept them
    Interesting Engineering5 days ago
    Alien hunt: NASA’s largest spacecraft to probe life on Jupiter’s icy moon launched
    Interesting Engineering2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy