Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Interesting Engineering

    Quantum tests show 1,000x efficiency gain for chemical computing in South Korea

    By Ameya Paleja,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QK48G_0w5xYb2P00

    Qunova Computing, a Daejeon, South Korea-based quantum computing firm, is the first to have achieved ‘chemical accuracy’ on a commercial quantum computing device using its platform-agnostic algorithm.

    ‘Chemical accuracy’ is the threshold of 1.6 millihartrees below, which results from quantum computing platforms that must remain considered solutions for real-world chemistry applications.

    Quantum computing, the next frontier of computing technology, promises to revolutionize computational speeds and help us solve complex problems, from designing new drugs to optimizing logistical operations.

    Quantum computing technology uses quantum bits or qubits to make calculations, and companies are building computers with a limited number of qubits to test the computations’ performance.

    Errors compound easily in quantum computers built to date, with experts calling this the Noisy Intermediate Scale Quantum (NISQ) era. Yet, Qunova’s algorithm, dubbed HiQVE, aims to make these quantum computers deployable for real-world applications by improving their accuracy.

    “We start to see several industrial users who are looking into running Qunova’s algorithm on NISQ machines to re-evaluate their previous works and trying to apply NISQ machine based calculations for larger problems,” said Kevin Rhee, founder and CEO of Qunova Computing in a conversation with Interesting Engineering ( IE ).

    Achieving ‘Chemical Accuracy’

    At the Quantum Korea 2024 Event, Qunova demonstrated chemical accuracy on a series of quantum computers, irrespective of their platform technology.

    In the first demonstration, Qunova used an IQM 20-qubit machine and demonstrated its algorithm by producing energy estimations of three different geometries of Lithium Sulfide (Li2S) live at the event.

    Before this, Qunova achieved an accuracy of 0.1 millihartrees using IBM’s Quantum Eagle processor, which uses 24 qubits. The company also achieved similar accuracy using the IBEX Q1 quantum computer, which uses 20 qubits and is built by Alpine Quantum Technologies (AQT), based in the European Union.

    IQM and IBM use transmon superconducting architecture, while AQT uses trapped ions for its quantum computing platform. This also demonstrates that Qunova’s algorithm is platform agnostic.

    “Quantum algorithms are platform agnostic if the algorithm performance is subject to quantum noise which can be unique for certain platforms. HiVQE is designed not to use the information associated with quantum noise,” explained Rhee in the email.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08EKDZ_0w5xYb2P00
    Kevin Rhee, CEO and Founder of Qunova Computing, speaks with attendees at Quantum Korea in Seoul. Image credit: Qunova Computing

    How does Qunova’s algorithm work?

    Simulations used on conventional computers use Variational Quantum Eigensolvers (VQEs) to carry out complex computations. However, this approach could be more scalable and achieve chemical accuracy on quantum computers.

    Qunova’s innovation lies in using a simplified version of VQE, which it refers to as Handover Iteration VQE or HiQVE.

    “An analogy to explain this is like our algorithm takes information of what happened only, ignoring how many times it happened,” added Rhee in the email to IE. “The quantum noise often alters the information of how many times it happened, so Qunova is using only information that is unaltered.”

    Its approach focused on not carrying over errors from quantum computations and excluded “Pauli word measurements,” usually used to measure the spin of qubits along different axes.

    This allowed the team only to extract essential data related to the orbitals of each qubit, which were then fed into a classic computer to calculate the result quickly and with a higher level of accuracy.

    Overall, the computations also ran 1,000x more efficiently. “This is a very exciting result for our team, and indeed for the quantum computing community more broadly,” said Rhee in a press release .

    “These results show that we can meet the requirements of industrial users on existing NISQ machines. We anticipate that running a similar demonstration on a NISQ machine with as few as 40-qubits could provide industrial users with a real quantum advantage.”

    The team will spend the next few months demonstrating this.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Superconducting qubit ditches magnetic field for speed in a Quantum breakthrough
    Interesting Engineering7 hours ago
    US scientists shatter high-power uranium beam record, unlock new isotopes
    Interesting Engineering5 days ago
    World’s fastest supercomputer achieves record aircraft turbulence simulations
    Interesting Engineering5 days ago
    World’s highest-voltage gun fires 70 billion electrons at record 80% light speed
    Interesting Engineering5 days ago
    938 Gbps: 6G testing hits 9000x 5G speed, could download 20+ movies in a second
    Interesting Engineering3 hours ago
    Colossus of Rhodes: The rise and fall of an iconic ancient wonder
    Interesting Engineering1 day ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    Quantum shells could help ultrafast detection of high-energy particles
    Interesting Engineering4 days ago
    Sodium batteries’ commercialization gets boost with new method to make anode material
    Interesting Engineering2 days ago
    Alien hunt: NASA’s largest spacecraft to probe life on Jupiter’s icy moon launched
    Interesting Engineering2 days ago
    237-million-year-old mysterious fossil discovery could rewrite dinosaur history
    Interesting Engineering13 hours ago
    World’s first 100% silicon composite anode EV battery unveiled, charges in 8.5 minutes
    Interesting Engineering1 day ago
    Big Bang city: Ancient galaxy 100x smaller than Milky Way, grows 1,000x faster
    Interesting Engineering5 days ago
    Toyota’s swappable hydrogen fuel cells can extend EV range without pitstops
    Interesting Engineering9 hours ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post44 minutes ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
    Superhot rocks in Earth’s crust could be game-changer for renewable energy: Lab data
    Interesting Engineering5 days ago
    Scientists create first-ever ‘movie’ of traveling electric charges inside solar cell
    Interesting Engineering5 days ago
    Lightning strikes on Earth make ‘killer electrons’ play scary pinball in space
    Interesting Engineering5 days ago
    Big Lots laying off all 349 employees at Apple Valley distribution center
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Stunning solar cells offer 25% efficiency, 95% stability after 2,000 hrs of trial
    Interesting Engineering5 days ago
    US Army’s Black Hawks to fly without pilots with next-gen robotic brain
    Interesting Engineering2 days ago
    3,900-year-old secret chamber housing Egyptian tomb with exquisite detail unearthed
    Interesting Engineering4 days ago
    635-million-year-old: Question mark-shaped ocean-dwelling animal found
    Interesting Engineering2 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Avoid The Single Biggest Mistake Seniors On Medicare Will Make This Fall; Don't Risk $2,000 In 2025
    Jesse Slome9 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy