    Spider-Man slinging gets real: Lab’s web silk fiber shooter lifts 80x its own weight

    By Sujita Sinha,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cexaI_0w1csbXg00

    Researchers at Tufts University have taken inspiration from the world of comic books and nature to create a groundbreaking web-slinging technology.

    This innovative system allows a fluid material to be shot from a needle.

    The material solidifies into a string that can adhere to and lift objects, much like the web-slinging abilities of Spider-Man.

    The science behind the strings

    The sticky fibers are produced at the Tufts University Silklab, using silk from moth cocoons. These cocoons are boiled in a solution and broken down into proteins known as fibroin.

    This silk fibroin solution can be extruded through narrow needles to create a stream that solidifies into a fiber when it comes into contact with air, especially with the right additives.

    Nature serves as the ultimate source of inspiration for using silk fibers in tethers, webs, and cocoons. Various creatures, including spiders, ants, wasps, bees, butterflies, moths, beetles, and flies, can produce silk at different life stages.

    The Silklab has harnessed silk fibroin to develop powerful adhesives that function underwater, printable sensors for multiple surfaces, edible coatings that prolong the shelf life of food, and light-collecting materials that could enhance solar cell efficiency. They have even worked on sustainable microchip manufacturing methods.

    Overcoming engineering challenges

    Despite their advancements with silk-based materials, the researchers struggled to replicate the finesse of spider silk, which has unique properties of stiffness, elasticity, and adhesion. A breakthrough occurred unexpectedly.

    Marco Lo Presti, a research assistant professor at Tufts, shared, “I was working on a project making extremely strong adhesives using silk fibroin, and while I was cleaning my glassware with acetone, I noticed a web-like material forming on the bottom of the glass.”

    This chance discovery addressed several engineering challenges in mimicking spider silk. The silk fibroin solutions typically form a semi-solid hydrogel over hours when exposed to organic solvents like ethanol or acetone.

    However, the introduction of dopamine—used in adhesive production—allowed for near-instant solidification. When mixed rapidly, the silk solution quickly produced fibers with remarkable tensile strength and stickiness. Dopamine and its polymers use the same chemical process as barnacles to make fibers that stick tightly to surfaces.

    The next crucial step involved spinning the fibers in the air. Researchers integrated dopamine into the silk fibroin solution, which appeared to accelerate the transition from liquid to solid by removing water from the silk. When the solution is shot through a coaxial needle, a thin silk stream is enveloped by acetone, triggering solidification.

    The acetone evaporates mid-air, leaving behind a sticky fiber that attaches to anything it contacts. By adding chitosan, from insect exoskeletons, the fibers became up to 200 times stronger. A borate buffer also made them stick 18 times better.

    Practical applications of the technology

    The diameter of these fibers can vary from that of human hair to about half a millimeter, depending on the needle used. The device is capable of shooting fibers that can lift objects over 80 times their own weight in various conditions.

    The researchers demonstrated this capability by lifting a cocoon, a steel bolt, a floating laboratory tube, a scalpel partially buried in sand, and a wooden block from a distance of about 12 centimeters.

    Lo Presti explained , “If you look at nature, you will find that spiders cannot shoot their web. They usually spin the silk out of their gland, physically contact a surface, and draw out the lines to construct their webs. We are demonstrating a way to shoot a fiber from a device, then adhere to and pick up an object from a distance. Rather than presenting this work as a bio-inspired material, it’s really a superhero-inspired material.”

    While natural spider silk remains about 1000 times stronger than these man-made fibers, the potential for improvement is significant. With creativity and engineering advancements, this technology could lead to various applications in fields such as robotics, medicine, and sustainable materials.

    In the press release, Fiorenzo Omenetto, Frank C. Doble Professor of Engineering at Tufts and director of the Silklab, stated, “As scientists and engineers, we navigate the boundary between imagination and practice. That’s where all the magic happens. We can be inspired by nature. We can be inspired by comics and science fiction. In this case, we wanted to reverse engineer our silk material to behave the way nature originally designed it, and comic book writers imagined it.”

    The study was published in the journal Advanced Functional Materials .

