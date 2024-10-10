Nuclear plasma heating prediction made 10 million times faster with code correction

Researchers have developed new artificial intelligence (AI) models that can significantly improve the prediction of plasma heating in fusion experiments. For context, understanding and controlling plasma is critical to harnessing fusion energy, which is a clean and abundant energy source.

These new AI models are capable of increasing prediction speed by an astonishing 10 million times. Besides, they also provide accurate results, even in scenarios where traditional computer codes fail.

“With our intelligence, we can train the AI to go even beyond the limitations of available numerical models,” said Álvaro Sánchez Villar, lead author and associate research physicist at the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL).

Identifying and addressing anomalies

The AI models were trained on data generated by a computer code. In certain scenarios, the numerical codes employed for plasma heating prediction gave anomalous results, known as outliers. These outliers can be described as atypical spikes within the heating profiles, which do not align with the expected physical behavior.

“We observed a parametric regime in which the heating profiles featured erratic spikes in rather arbitrary locations,” highlighted Sánchez Villar. “There was nothing physical to explain those spikes.”

However, the AI models successfully identified these outliers and maintained predictive accuracy even when the original codes encountered limitations. By removing these problematic data points, the team was able to train the AI to accurately predict the physics involved.

“We biased our model by eliminating the spikes in the training dataset, and we were still able to predict the physics,” the author added.

Refining the numerical model

After a thorough research, the team observed that their numerical model had a limitation.

“We perform an exploratory analysis of each TORIC database to identify and classify cases that do not follow the targeted behavior, generally termed as outliers, allowing us to choose if they are to be maintained or not in the surrogate training,” remarked the research team in the study .

Subsequently, they ran the modified version of the code to tackle those anomalies that resulted in the showing up of the random spikes.

The researchers reported that not only were the solutions devoid of spikes in all problematic cases, but also, to their surprise, these solutions exhibited near-perfect agreement with the predictions made by one of the machine learning models months prior, even in critical outlier scenarios.

Efficiency and effectiveness

On the efficiency and effectiveness of these models, Sánchez Villar commented that this AI implementation was somewhat equal to fixing the original code.

“The models also improved the computation times for ICRF heating. Those times fell from roughly 60 seconds to 2 microseconds, enabling faster simulations without notably impacting the accuracy,” emphasized the press release.

This research has far-reaching implications. The ability to accurately and quickly predict plasma heating allows scientists to better understand and control plasma behavior in fusion reactors . This will ultimately accelerate the development of fusion energy as a clean and sustainable power source.

“With intelligent use, AI can help us solve problems not only faster but better than before and overcome our own human constraints,” concluded Sánchez Villar.