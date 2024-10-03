Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Interesting Engineering

    Sad day for EV lovers: Elon Musk’s Tesla discontinues cheapest Model 3 from lineup

    By Sujita Sinha,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BqVpn_0vt2o6Cj00

    Tesla has officially discontinued its most affordable electric car, the Model 3 Standard Range Rear-Wheel-Drive. This version, priced below $40,000, is no longer available in the company’s lineup.

    The Standard Range model, first introduced in 2023, offered a 272-mile range on a full charge and was a significant part of Tesla’s effort to provide an accessible electric car option.

    The company now offers the Model 3 RWD Long Range as the most affordable option, starting at $42,490. While the price difference may not seem significant, the new base model provides a range of 363 miles, nearly 100 miles more than the discontinued version.

    Rising prices and changing strategies

    Tesla is known for changing prices pretty often, downgrading or upgrading with market fluctuations. For the last couple of years, Tesla has managed to maintain a strong handle on electric car sales.

    However, with more and more consumers considering other brands , there have been some fluctuations in their year-to-year sales that can be identified, including a major slump during some periods.

    Despite these challenges, Tesla continues to make strategic moves to stay competitive. One of these strategies includes discontinuing certain vehicle trims without much notice. For example, earlier in 2024, Tesla quietly removed the $60,990 RWD Cybertruck from its offerings.

    These sudden shifts reflect Tesla’s approach to responding quickly to market demands and production costs, which are influenced by various factors, including tariffs and supply chain disruptions.

    As reported by Electrek , the discontinuation of the Model 3 Standard Range is likely connected to the rising costs of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, which the vehicle used. These batteries are produced in China, and with the Biden administration recently increasing tariffs on Chinese imports , including critical minerals and batteries, it is possible that they made the cost of producing this model unsustainable.

    While this move leaves Tesla without a sub-$40,000 vehicle, it also positions the company to streamline its offerings and focus on models with longer ranges and higher price points.

    Future models and affordability concerns

    Although the Model 3 Standard Range Rear-Wheel Drive is no longer available, Tesla is already looking ahead. The company has hinted at a new, more affordable electric vehicle that is expected to launch in the second half of 2025. Whether this will be an entirely new model or a simplified version of the Model 3 remains to be determined.

    However, the promise of a cheaper electric vehicle suggests that Tesla is still committed to making EVs accessible to a broader audience, even as production costs and pricing pressures increase.

    One of the challenges Tesla faces in making a more affordable car is how much more they can simplify their vehicles. Recent models, for instance, have already removed traditional drive and turn signal stalks, relying instead on touchscreen controls.

    Despite these innovations, a stripped-down version of the Model 3 produced in Mexico was more expensive than its U.S. counterpart, highlighting the complexity of balancing affordability with production costs.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 8
    Add a Comment
    100% FBoy
    1d ago
    If you’re going to buy a Tesla why in the fuck would you buy a RWD. It’s like being a wanna be because you can’t afford the AWD version.
    Shandah
    1d ago
    Tesla is like the first they are just are just copycats. You jealous peeps of Elon Musk... This a dedicated to the Mr. Tesla..
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Tesla working on 4 next-gen batteries to power EVs, Robotaxi, Cybertruck
    Interesting Engineering1 day ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Tough plastic-killer bacteria discovered in wastewater by US researchers
    Interesting Engineering2 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News18 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson21 hours ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Kris Jenner ‘Freaking Out About Money’ and ‘Slashed’ Corey Gamble’s ‘Allowance’ to ‘$10K a Month’
    Life and Style Weekly17 hours ago
    WWII bomber that mysteriously vanished 80 years ago found buried at bottom of sea
    Interesting Engineering3 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio9 days ago
    Nissan may never recover in America
    Quartz1 day ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    World’s longest treasure hunt for 22-pound Golden Owl ends after 31 years
    Interesting Engineering1 day ago
    513 MWh yearly: Small vertical turbines can use ‘waste HVAC energy’ to generate power
    Interesting Engineering2 days ago
    ETH Zurich’s ANYMal robot aces ladders with its custom-built hooked feet
    Interesting Engineering1 day ago
    US army’s robot dogs with rifles, anti-drone tech can detect aerial threats at night
    Interesting Engineering2 days ago
    Horoscope for Saturday, October 5th
    Devra Lee5 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post16 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Alameda PostCast for October 4, 2024
    Alameda Post23 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post19 days ago
    This milestone in solid-state lithium batteries could make EVs safer, more efficient
    Interesting Engineering1 day ago
    Hollywood Icon Angie Dickinson Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    Role reversal: US Navy could get world’s first 6th-gen fighter as Air Force steps back
    Interesting Engineering1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy