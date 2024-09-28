Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Interesting Engineering

    Electricity generated from solar energy at night using breakthrough device

    By Aman Tripathi,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rS2cU_0vn6raf300

    While the idea of generating solar power after the sun has set may seem impractical, researchers at the University of New South Wales have found a way to accomplish it. They have developed a new technology that could soon be powering our homes at night.

    Notably, the researchers have already tested this device on the Earth, and now they are planning to assess its usability in space as well.

    Their technology works on the principle of thermoradiative power generation. This process capitalizes on the temperature difference between the Earth’s surface and the coldness of space. For reference, all objects, including the Earth, emit infrared radiation.

    Capturing and converting radiant heat

    The newly developed device captures this outgoing radiation and converts it into electricity. The key component of this device is a semiconductor, which has been specifically designed to take advantage of this radiant heat.

    As the Earth emits infrared light, the semiconductor captures this energy and generates an electrical current. By capturing and converting this radiant heat into electricity, the device essentially generates “solar power during the night-time.”

    “What we did was we made a semiconductor device … it takes advantage of that radiant heat that’s leaving the Earth, and as that light is emitted, it generates some electricity,” team lead Ned Ekins-Daukes told ABC News .

    Inspiration from night-vision

    According to a press release issued by the researchers, the semiconductor device was a type of thermoradiative diode. Interestingly, the materials that were used to create this device were similar to those found in night-vision goggles.

    “In the same way that a solar cell can generate electricity by absorbing sunlight emitted from a very hot sun, the thermoradiative diode generates electricity by emitting infrared light into a colder environment,” explains Dr Phoebe Pearce, one of the researchers on the project.

    “In both cases the temperature difference is what lets us generate electricity.”

    The efficiency of this new technology is currently low, but the research team is optimistic about future improvements.

    The amount of power was small, 100,000 times less than that supplied by a solar panel, but it was an ‘unambiguous demonstration of electrical power,’ said Professor Ekins-Daukes in the press release.

    From wearables to satellites – Potential applications

    The research team anticipates that this new technology will have a wide range of applications, going beyond the limitations of current energy sources. Professor Ekins-Daukes even suggests the possibility of harnessing body heat to generate power.

    “Down the line, this technology could potentially harvest that energy and remove the need for batteries in certain devices – or help to recharge them. That isn’t something where conventional solar power would necessarily be a viable option,” he remarked.

    On a larger scale, the team is actively working on adapting the technology for use in spacecraft. Satellites in low Earth orbit experience frequent eclipses, relying on batteries during periods of darkness. The thermoradiative diode offers a potential solution, generating power even in the absence of sunlight.

    “We now generate very large quantities of electricity from solar power for our homes using silicon solar cells, that technology which was first used in space. In a similar way, we intend to fly the thermoradiative diode in space within the next 2 years,” concluded Prof. Ekins-Daukes.

    This breakthrough could pave the way for a future where renewable energy is available 24/7. It has the potential to lead to a world where homes are powered even when the sun is down, using nothing but the Earth’s own radiant heat.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    DOS Ranger
    5h ago
    We had similar devices in 1960. This isn't new. It's a crime against humanity and the environment!
    Kurt Jakobson
    16h ago
    intressting! good work!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Breakthrough new solar technology achieves its first-ever commercial sale in the US — and that could mean major changes in our homes
    thecooldown.com7 hours ago
    500% more EV range: Panasonic’s 4680 battery to skyrocket electric vehicle efficiency
    Interesting Engineering1 day ago
    US breakthrough in sodium-ion batteries: New method enables 400 cycles
    Interesting Engineering1 day ago
    Fact Check: Pics Showing Young Kamala Harris 'Working as Escort' Aren't Real
    Snopes7 days ago
    World’s strongest electric fields could be produced by heavy-ion collisions
    Interesting Engineering2 days ago
    Ellen DeGeneres, 66, reveals triple diagnosis: ‘It’s hard to be honest’
    Page Six3 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida2 days ago
    Most Beautiful Woman in the World, According to Science
    Mens Journal5 days ago
    Extraordinary videos capture chimpanzees saying real human words
    Indy1002 days ago
    Why You Should Start Baking Your Hamburgers In The Oven
    chowhound.com1 day ago
    This Modern Tiny Home Comes With A Fully Equipped Kitchen And Bathroom—And It’s $29,750 At Amazon
    The Daily South2 days ago
    Stunning Irish baby name that means 'wild deer' is absolutely beautiful
    Irish Star4 days ago
    Horoscope of the Day, Monday, September 30th
    Devra Lee7 hours ago
    Here's the Average American's Credit Limit. How Do You Compare?
    The Motley Fool3 days ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida8 days ago
    Scientists encode 11.28 MB of brain MRI data into 250,000 DNA sequences
    Interesting Engineering4 hours ago
    10,000 gold, bronze relics buried beneath elephant tusks found in China
    Interesting Engineering1 day ago
    200-year-old rock painting possibly depicts tusked creature that lived before humans
    Interesting Engineering2 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Enduring mystery: AI discovers 303 more line drawings carved into the Nazca Desert
    Earth.com2 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News13 days ago
    Caltech’s laser headset becomes 1st-ever device to predict stroke noninvasively
    Interesting Engineering5 hours ago
    Science sees miracle as first-ever single electron carbon bond spotted
    Interesting Engineering1 day ago
    Hezbollah may have enough missiles to breach Israel's Iron Dome. But doing so could trigger its destruction.
    Business Insider5 days ago
    Amazing WaterCube invention can create up to 100 gallons of water a day out of thin air
    Upworthy3 days ago
    SpaceX Dragon docks at ISS to rescue Boeing astronauts stuck since June
    Interesting Engineering10 hours ago
    Berkeley unlocks manganese magic for safer, faster and cheaper EV batteries
    Interesting Engineering4 days ago
    Near 1,000-year-old 50 Viking skeletons discovered, reveal old burial customs
    Interesting Engineering1 day ago
    Knit wit: 1st-ever cat cap that measures brain activity without sedation
    Interesting Engineering7 hours ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Will Meet a Possible Soulmate in October
    Cosmic Insights2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy