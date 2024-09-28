Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Interesting Engineering

    Scientists achieve ‘impossible task’ to control light while measuring trapped ion qubits

    By Rupendra Brahambhatt,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NjmKW_0vmvIPzK00

    One of the most complex problems scientists face while working with quantum information is ensuring qubits remain protected. This is because every time they reset, measure, or delete even a single qubit, neighboring qubits can be damaged, leading to loss of information.

    A new study from the University of Waterloo researchers proposes a solution to this problem. The study authors have devised a way to precisely control the laser light used to manipulate qubits.

    They even performed an experiment to perform this almost impossible task. The experiment involved measuring and resetting a trapped ion qubit to a known state without causing any damage or disturbance to adjacent qubits located only a few micrometers away.

    “This demonstration has the potential to significantly impact future research in the field, including advancing quantum processors, enhancing speed and capabilities for tasks like quantum simulations in machines that already exist today, and implementing error correction.” the study authors note .

    Why do we often fail to save the qubits?

    The current methods for protecting qubits have several limitations. For instance, they often require additional resources like extra qubits or redundant processes to correct errors.

    This can lead to wasted coherence time , the time qubits remain in their quantum state without disturbance. Such methods can also introduce new errors during the correction process, reducing overall efficiency and reliability.

    These limitations make it very challenging to manipulate or even access qubits. The study authors came up with an interesting solution to this problem. They have been working on two separate technologies; ion trap qubits and beam holographic shaping .

    The former is employed to readout, reset, and manipulate qubits using laser light. During this process, qubits are represented by ions that are confined in electromagnetic fields. The latter is used for shaping and manipulating laser light through optical elements such as holograms .

    They decided to use both technologies together to control laser light such that it doesn’t disturb any other qubits in a system when they are working on a particular qubit.

    The trick to deal with qubits without damaging them

    The study authors decided to alter the quantum state of a qubit. So first, they calculated its quantum state using mid-circuit measurement, a process in quantum computing where the state of a qubit is measured while other operations are still ongoing.

    They then used a laser that was precisely controlled in a trapped-ion qubit setup, utilizing the holographic beam shaping technology. This combined approach kept the light focused on its target and prevented it from reaching other qubits.

    However, “The target ion scatters photons in all directions during this process. Even with perfect control over light, there is still a risk that these scattered photons could disturb the quantum states of nearby qubits, which limits how well we can protect them,” Rajibul Islam, senior study author and a professor at the University of Waterloo, said.

    The holographic approach allowed the researchers to control and restrict the scattered photons. As a result, the experiment was successful and didn’t lead to any disturbance or damage to the neighboring qubits .

    “We demonstrate the feasibility of in-situ state-reset and state-measurement of trapped ions, achieving  >99.9% fidelity in preserving an ‘asset’ ion-qubit while a neighboring ‘process’ qubit is reset, and  >99.6% preservation fidelity while applying a detection beam for 11 μs on the same neighbor at a distance of 6 μm,” the study authors note.

    This is an incredible achievement because until now, it was considered almost impossible to measure a single qubit without shaking everything around it. “Pretty much everybody in our field said it was a bad idea and to not even try because it’s so fragile,” Islam added.

    However, we showed, “It is indeed possible to destroy any specific qubit you want while maintaining the quantum information in the other qubits that you don’t want to destroy,” Sainath Motlakunta, first author of the study and a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Waterloo, said.

    The study is published in the journal Nature Communications .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Scientists encode 11.28 MB of brain MRI data into 250,000 DNA sequences
    Interesting Engineering15 hours ago
    Science sees miracle as first-ever single electron carbon bond spotted
    Interesting Engineering1 day ago
    Dark matter, regular matter can interact without gravity, hints study
    Interesting Engineering1 day ago
    10,000 gold, bronze relics buried beneath elephant tusks found in China
    Interesting Engineering1 day ago
    72 million-year-old giant dinosaur skull weighing 600 pounds discovered
    Interesting Engineering2 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja5 days ago
    Electricity generated from solar energy at night using breakthrough device
    Interesting Engineering2 days ago
    500% more EV range: Panasonic’s 4680 battery to skyrocket electric vehicle efficiency
    Interesting Engineering2 days ago
    10x cycle life: Advanced lithium battery to power Germany’s new hydrogen trains
    Interesting Engineering15 hours ago
    Could bison help overcome cow methane?
    Interesting Engineering1 day ago
    200-year-old rock painting possibly depicts tusked creature that lived before humans
    Interesting Engineering2 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Hurricane Francine to Impact the Gulf Coast; Heavy Rain, Hurricane Conditions, & Tornadoes
    National Weather Force19 days ago
    Mother-daughter duo team up with bacteria to save church paintings in Spain
    Interesting Engineering16 hours ago
    Near 1,000-year-old 50 Viking skeletons discovered, reveal old burial customs
    Interesting Engineering1 day ago
    Samsung unveils world’s first ultra-small solid-state battery for wearables
    Interesting Engineering1 day ago
    A Look Back at the Tragic Death of Oscar-winning Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman: 10 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio4 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post14 days ago
    SpaceX Dragon docks at ISS to rescue Boeing astronauts stuck since June
    Interesting Engineering21 hours ago
    US breakthrough in sodium-ion batteries: New method enables 400 cycles
    Interesting Engineering1 day ago
    US Navy’s new high-power microwave C-UAS can melt down multiple drones in seconds
    Interesting Engineering4 hours ago
    New device for ultra-clean water aims to boost hydroponics, sustainable agriculture
    Interesting Engineering1 day ago
    World’s slowest mammal sloth faces extinction risk due to deteriorating energy balance
    Interesting Engineering2 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News14 days ago
    Michelle Obama's Hidden Hand: The Untold Story Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Romance
    André Emilio14 hours ago
    Arrest made after a loaded gun was found in a 6-year-old student’s backpack in Orange County
    Margaret Minnicks6 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy