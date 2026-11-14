Pork chops can go from juicy to dry in about a minute. These cast iron chops come out with a golden crust and a tender center, and they’re done in about 20 minutes on the stove.

Photo by https://intentionalhospitality.com/cast-iron-pork-chops/#recipe





The secret is a few small habits: let the chops sit out before cooking, sear them hard in a hot skillet, pull them off a little early, and spoon herb butter over them at the end. It’s my go-to supper when family’s coming or someone drops by last minute.

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Ingredients

Photo by https://intentionalhospitality.com/cast-iron-pork-chops/#recipe

6 bone-in pork chops, about 1 ½ inches thick

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

3 tablespoons butter

2 sprigs rosemary, tied with kitchen twine

3 sprigs thyme, tied with kitchen twine

How To Make Cast Iron Pork Chops

Prep the Pork Chops

Take the pork chops out of the fridge and pat them dry with paper towels.

Season both sides with the salt, pepper, smoked paprika, garlic powder, and onion powder.

Let them sit at room temperature for 30 minutes so they cook evenly.

Sear

Heat the olive oil in a cast iron pan over medium heat until hot. A drop of water should sizzle.

Add the pork chops and sear 3 to 4 minutes per side, until a golden-brown crust forms. Don’t flip too soon.

Baste

Check the chops with a meat thermometer. When they hit about 140°F inside, add the butter, rosemary, and thyme to the pan.

Once the butter melts, tilt the pan a little and spoon the butter over the chops for 1 minute.

Rest

Move the chops to a plate and let them rest for 8 minutes. This keeps them juicy and brings them up to the safe 145°F.

Tips for Tender Chops

Pat the chops completely dry. That’s what gives you a deep crust.

Preheat the skillet well before the meat goes in.

Don’t crowd the pan. Cook in batches if you need to, so the chops sear instead of steam.

Don’t skip the rest, before or after cooking.

Boneless chops work too, they just cook faster.

Ghee or avocado oil can stand in for the butter. Dried herbs work in a pinch, just use less.

Storage and Reheating

Refrigerate cooled chops in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Freeze chops wrapped individually for up to 2 months. Thaw overnight in the fridge.

Reheat gently in a skillet over low heat or in a 300°F oven, with a splash of broth or a small pat of butter to keep them moist.



