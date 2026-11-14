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I Never Could Get Tender Pork Chops, Until I Learned To Cook Them Like This
13 days ago
Pork chops can go from juicy to dry in about a minute. These cast iron chops come out with a golden crust and a tender center, and they’re done in about 20 minutes on the stove.
The secret is a few small habits: let the chops sit out before cooking, sear them hard in a hot skillet, pull them off a little early, and spoon herb butter over them at the end. It’s my go-to supper when family’s coming or someone drops by last minute.
Ingredients
- 6 bone-in pork chops, about 1 ½ inches thick
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 2 sprigs rosemary, tied with kitchen twine
- 3 sprigs thyme, tied with kitchen twine
How To Make Cast Iron Pork Chops
Prep the Pork Chops
- Take the pork chops out of the fridge and pat them dry with paper towels.
- Season both sides with the salt, pepper, smoked paprika, garlic powder, and onion powder.
- Let them sit at room temperature for 30 minutes so they cook evenly.
Sear
- Heat the olive oil in a cast iron pan over medium heat until hot. A drop of water should sizzle.
- Add the pork chops and sear 3 to 4 minutes per side, until a golden-brown crust forms. Don’t flip too soon.
Baste
- Check the chops with a meat thermometer. When they hit about 140°F inside, add the butter, rosemary, and thyme to the pan.
- Once the butter melts, tilt the pan a little and spoon the butter over the chops for 1 minute.
Rest
- Move the chops to a plate and let them rest for 8 minutes. This keeps them juicy and brings them up to the safe 145°F.
Tips for Tender Chops
- Pat the chops completely dry. That’s what gives you a deep crust.
- Preheat the skillet well before the meat goes in.
- Don’t crowd the pan. Cook in batches if you need to, so the chops sear instead of steam.
- Don’t skip the rest, before or after cooking.
- Boneless chops work too, they just cook faster.
- Ghee or avocado oil can stand in for the butter. Dried herbs work in a pinch, just use less.
Storage and Reheating
- Refrigerate cooled chops in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
- Freeze chops wrapped individually for up to 2 months. Thaw overnight in the fridge.
- Reheat gently in a skillet over low heat or in a 300°F oven, with a splash of broth or a small pat of butter to keep them moist.
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