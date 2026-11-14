These are my grandma’s sloppy joes, a recipe that goes all the way back to the 1960s. Ground beef simmers low and slow in a sweet, smoky, tangy sauce, and it’s all made ahead. That way it can sit warm in the slow cooker for hours while folks grab a sandwich whenever they’re hungry.

Photo by Intentional Hospitality

When my kids were teenagers, their weekly get-togethers were the highlight of the week, for them and for me. The year it was my turn to bring the main dish to the potluck, I skipped the canned mix everyone expected and pulled out Grandma’s recipe instead. It was just as big a hit with those kids as it was back in her day. I loaded it into my 8-quart traveling slow cooker and carried it over without spilling a drop.

Ingredients

Photo by Intentional Hospitality

2 pounds ground beef, 80/20

1/2 cup onion, diced

3/4 cup green bell pepper, seeded and diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 cup barbecue sauce

8 ounces canned tomato sauce

1/2 cup ketchup

1 tablespoon vinegar

1/3 cup chili sauce

1/3 cup brown sugar

How To Make Grandma’s Slow Cooker Sloppy Joes

Cook the Meat and Vegetables

In a large skillet over medium heat, cook and crumble the ground beef until it’s browned with no pink left.

Tip the pan to drain the grease, and use paper towels to soak up what’s left. Don’t skip this, or the sauce turns greasy instead of thick.

Put the pan back over medium heat. Add the onion, green bell pepper and garlic, and cook, stirring often, until the vegetables are soft and fragrant.

Combine and Slow Cook

Pour the meat and vegetable mixture into the slow cooker.

Add the smoked paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, Worcestershire sauce, barbecue sauce, tomato sauce, ketchup, vinegar, chili sauce and brown sugar. Stir well until it’s fully combined.

Cover and cook on LOW for 6 hours or HIGH for 4 hours, until thickened and fragrant.

When it’s done, switch the slow cooker to WARM to hold it for serving. If you leave it on LOW for a long party, the sauce starts to dry out.

Tips, Storage and Swaps

Thicker sauce: If it’s thinner than you like, stir in 1 tablespoon cornstarch mixed with 3 tablespoons cold water during the last 20 to 30 minutes of cooking.

Make ahead: The day before, chop the vegetables and cook them with the ground beef, then cool and refrigerate overnight. The next day, add everything to the slow cooker with the sauce ingredients, stir, turn it on and walk away.

Storage: Cool completely and keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days.

Reheating: Warm on the stovetop over medium-low heat, or microwave in 30-second bursts, stirring in between.

Freezing: Portion the cooled mixture into freezer-safe bags and lay them flat to freeze. Thaw overnight in the fridge, then reheat in a slow cooker or on the stovetop.

Swaps: Ground turkey or chicken works in place of the beef. Turkey is the one I make most, and it keeps the sauce from getting greasy. Sugar-free barbecue sauce and ketchup work too.

Want heat? Stir in red pepper flakes or a few dashes of hot sauce.



