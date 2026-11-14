Sausage balls are always welcome on a party table, but working pimento cheese into the mix makes them creamier and gives them a savory Southern bite with just the right amount of spice. You only need four ingredients, and they go from mixing bowl to serving platter in about 30 minutes.

Photo by Intentional Hospitality

These are one of my go-to appetizers for game days, family brunches, and potlucks. I like to make a double batch and freeze half, so I’ve always got something warm to set out when guests show up unexpectedly.

Ingredients

Photo by Intentional Hospitality

1 pound ground pork sausage, mild or spicy

2 ½ cups all-purpose baking mix, such as Bisquick Original Pancake & Baking Mix

1 ½ cups pimento cheese, homemade or store-bought

2 tablespoons green onions, minced (white and green parts)

How To Make Pimento Cheese Sausage Balls

Get Ready

Preheat the oven to 350°F and line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

Let the sausage sit at room temperature for 10 minutes. It blends much easier that way.

Mix and Shape

In a large bowl, combine the sausage, baking mix, pimento cheese, and green onions.

Mix with your hands until everything is fully combined. I like to wear kitchen gloves for this part.

Roll the mixture into 1-inch balls. You should get about 50.

Set them on the lined baking sheets. They don’t spread much, so you can space them fairly close together.

Bake

Bake for 14 to 17 minutes, until lightly golden and firm to the touch. I start checking at 15.

Don’t overbake them, or they’ll turn out dry. Pull them when they’re just golden and still soft in the center.

Cool and Serve

Move the sausage balls to a paper towel-lined tray and let them cool for 10 minutes.

Serve warm or at room temperature. They’re good either way.

Make-Ahead, Storage, and Swaps

Make ahead: Mix and roll the balls, then refrigerate up to 24 hours before baking.

Freeze: Freeze uncooked sausage balls in a single layer on a baking sheet, then move them to a zip-top freezer bag. They’ll keep for 3 months.

Store: Keep cooled sausage balls in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4 days.

Reheat: Warm in a 350°F oven for 8 to 10 minutes, or microwave for 30 seconds per 3 balls. From frozen, add 5 extra minutes in the oven.

Air fryer: Air fry at 350°F for 8 to 10 minutes, working in batches if needed.

Baking mix: Use a complete mix like Bisquick, not plain flour, which won’t give the same texture. A gluten-free baking mix like Pamela’s or King Arthur works too.

Make it spicy: Use hot sausage, pepper jack pimento cheese, finely diced roasted jalapeños, or a pinch of cayenne.



