This slow cooker cranberry sauce is how I keep my stovetop free on Thanksgiving. Fresh cranberries, orange juice, brown sugar, and fresh ginger simmer in the crockpot until the berries pop and the sauce turns thick and glossy. Dried cranberries, pecans, and orange zest go in at the end for texture.

Photo by Intentional Hospitality

Instead of standing over a pot, I pour everything into the slow cooker and let it bubble away while I visit with family and finish the rest of the meal. I like to make it early in the week or the day before, because it tastes even better after a night in the fridge. On the big day, I just give it a stir and set it on the table.

Ingredients

Photo by Intentional Hospitality

24 ounces fresh cranberries (two 12-ounce packages)

1 cup white sugar

1 cup brown sugar, firmly packed

1 cup orange juice

½ cup water

1 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated

1 cup dried cranberries

½ cup pecans, chopped (optional)

1 tablespoon orange zest

How To Make Slow Cooker Cranberry Sauce

Cook the Cranberries

Lightly grease a 4-quart slow cooker so the sugars don’t stick, then add the fresh cranberries in an even layer.

In a medium bowl, stir together the white sugar, brown sugar, orange juice, water, and ginger until the sugars start to dissolve.

Pour the mixture over the cranberries, making sure most of the berries are coated.

Cover and cook on high for 3 to 3½ hours. Stir once or twice if you’re nearby so nothing sticks around the edges.

You’re looking for most of the cranberries to burst and the liquid to look slightly syrupy. It will still look loose at this point.

Finish the Sauce

Uncover and cook 30 more minutes so some of the extra liquid can cook off.

Turn off the slow cooker and stir in the dried cranberries, pecans, and orange zest right away.

For a smoother sauce, gently mash the berries with a spoon or potato masher before adding the dried fruit and nuts.

Cool and Chill

Let the sauce cool to room temperature right in the slow cooker, stirring about every 45 minutes.

Once cool, cover and refrigerate for at least 8 hours or overnight. It thickens as it chills.

Serve cold or at room temperature.

Make-Ahead and Storage Tips

Frozen cranberries: You can add them straight from the bag. The timing still works.

Nut-free: Leave out the pecans.

Make ahead: Make it 2 to 3 days before Thanksgiving and serve it straight from the fridge.

Room temperature: Leave it out no longer than 2 hours during the meal, then cover and refrigerate.

Fridge: Keep it in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

Freezer: Freeze it in freezer-safe containers or zip-top bags for up to 2 months. Thaw it overnight in the fridge.

Reheat: Serve it chilled, or warm it gently on the stove or in the slow cooker on low. If it’s too thick, stir in a splash of water or orange juice.



