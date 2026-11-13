This slow cooker chicken pot pie soup is one of my go-to meals when we have company coming, or when I just need an easy dinner on a chilly night. It’s tender chicken, potatoes, and vegetables in a creamy broth, topped with warm biscuits instead of a crust.

Photo by Intentional Hospitality

Prep takes about 10 minutes in the morning, and the slow cooker handles most of the rest. If your mornings are hectic, chop the veggies the night before. It works out to about $1.82 a serving and feeds 8.

Ingredients

Photo by Intentional Hospitality

4 cups chicken broth

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon poultry seasoning

1 teaspoon dried parsley

1 teaspoon salt, or to taste

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

2 medium boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 1 pound)

12 ounces frozen mixed vegetables (I use carrots, corn, peas, and green beans)

1/2 cup celery, sliced thin

4 cups potatoes, Russet or Yukon gold, peeled and diced evenly

1/3 cup yellow or white onion, diced small

4 ounces cream cheese, softened and cut into small cubes

2 cups heavy cream

1 tablespoon cornstarch

16 ounces refrigerated biscuit dough

How To Make Slow Cooker Chicken Pot Pie Soup

Load the Slow Cooker

Add the broth, cream of chicken soup, garlic powder, onion powder, poultry seasoning, thyme, salt, pepper, and parsley to the slow cooker. Whisk until smooth.

Add the chicken, frozen vegetables, onion, celery, potatoes, and cream cheese. Stir gently, pushing the chicken down to the bottom so it cooks evenly.

Cook

Cover and cook on low for 5 hours, until the chicken is cooked through and the potatoes are fork-tender.

Shred and Thicken

About an hour before serving, pull out the chicken, shred it with two forks, and stir it back in.

In a jar or small bowl, shake or whisk the cornstarch with the heavy cream until smooth. Stir it into the soup.

Cover and cook on low for 1 more hour, until thick and creamy.

Bake the Biscuits

Preheat the oven according to the biscuit package.

Flatten the dough slightly and cut it into small circles for mini biscuits, or leave them whole.

Bake on a parchment-lined baking sheet according to package directions. Mini biscuits bake faster, so start checking early.

Serve

Ladle the soup into bowls and top with biscuits. Garnish with fresh parsley if you have it.

Make-Ahead and Storage

Night before: Assemble everything except the chicken in the slow cooker insert and refrigerate. In the morning, add the chicken and turn it on.

Fridge: Keep leftovers in an airtight container for up to 4 days.

Freezer: Freeze up to 3 months without the biscuits. Thaw overnight in the fridge. It may look separated from the cream and cream cheese, but warming it gently over low heat and stirring brings it back together.

Reheating: Warm on the stovetop over medium heat or in the microwave in 30-second bursts. Add a splash of broth or cream if it gets too thick.



