When I had all six kids still at home, including three teenage boys, I watched the grocery budget closely. So when meatballs went on sale, I wanted a real dinner out of that bag, not just another appetizer.

Photo by Intentional Hospitality

This crockpot meatballs and gravy is what came of it. It’s about five minutes of actual work, the gravy is thick and savory, and nobody at my table ever felt like it was a budget meal. Serve it over mashed potatoes, or do it the Southern way and spoon it over rice.

Ingredients

Photo by Intentional Hospitality

1 pound cooked meatballs, thawed if frozen (use high quality, low fat meatballs for the best flavor)

2 cups beef broth

10.5 ounces condensed French onion soup (canned)

2 cloves garlic, minced (jarred minced garlic works in a pinch)

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 bay leaf

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 cups heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons cornstarch

How To Make Crockpot Meatballs and Gravy

Combine and Cook

Put the cooked meatballs in a 6-quart slow cooker.

Add the beef broth, condensed French onion soup, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, bay leaf, salt, and pepper. Stir well.

Cover and cook on high for 4 hours. Don’t use low. The gravy won’t thicken properly that way.

Thicken the Gravy

About 30 minutes before the cook time is up, remove and discard the bay leaf.

In a jar, combine the heavy whipping cream and cornstarch. Shake hard until the cornstarch is fully dissolved with no lumps.

Stir the cream mixture into the slow cooker. Cover and cook on high for the last 30 minutes, until the gravy coats the back of a spoon.

Gina’s Tips

Use the French onion soup straight from the can. Don’t add water. I’ve made it both ways, and undiluted gives you a rich gravy instead of a thin one.

The meatballs need to be cooked before they go in. Raw meatballs make the sauce greasy. If you make your own, brown them first.

Want a thicker gravy? Double the cornstarch to 4 tablespoons.

Short on time? Pour most of the sauce into a saucepan, bring it to a boil, whisk in the cream and cornstarch, and keep whisking until it thickens.

Make-Ahead and Storage

Make it start to finish the day before, then reheat in the slow cooker on high for 1 to 2 hours and switch to warm until you serve.

Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for 3 to 4 days. Reheat in the microwave or on the stovetop.

I don’t recommend freezing it. The cream in the gravy separates when it thaws.



