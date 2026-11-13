undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Food & Drink
I Stopped Boiling Corn on the Cob and Did This Instead
7 days ago
By Thanksgiving afternoon, every burner is spoken for and the oven has a turkey in it. A big pot of boiling water for corn is the last thing anybody needs on the stove.
So I let the slow cooker handle it. The corn simmers in a Southern-style milk bath with butter, sugar, and a little salt for 2 to 3 hours on HIGH and comes out sweet and tender. Prep takes about 10 minutes, it serves 6, and it never touches the stovetop.
Ingredients
- 6 ears corn, husks and silks removed and snapped in half
- 2 cups milk
- 1/2 cup butter (1 stick), cut into 8 pieces
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 cups water
How To Make Crock Pot Corn on the Cob
Prep the Corn
- Remove the husks and silks, rinse, and snap each ear in half so the pieces fit easily in the slow cooker.
Build the Milk Bath
- Pour the milk and water into a 6-quart slow cooker.
- Add the butter pieces, sugar, and salt, and give it a light stir to combine.
Add the Corn and Cook
- Place the corn halves in the slow cooker, pressing them down so they’re mostly submerged. It’s fine if a few pieces peek out.
- Cover and cook on HIGH for 2 to 3 hours, just until the corn is tender.
- If some pieces aren’t fully covered, open the lid quickly once an hour and rotate them with tongs so every piece gets a good soak.
Serve
- Use tongs to move the corn to a serving dish.
- Serve hot with extra butter and a sprinkle of salt.
Thanksgiving Prep Notes
- Get it ready early: Husk and snap the corn ahead of time. You can get everything ready and keep it in the fridge until you’re ready to start cooking.
- Work backward from dinner: Start it about 3 hours before you plan to eat. Stick with HIGH. LOW takes 4 to 5 hours and tends to make the corn a little tougher.
- Don’t let it go long: Much past 3 hours on HIGH and the kernels can turn mushy.
- Hold it while the turkey rests: Once it’s cooked, switch the slow cooker to warm and add a little extra liquid if needed so the corn doesn’t dry out.
- No fresh corn in November? That’s fine: Frozen ears work too. Just thaw them first.
- Use full-fat milk: It gives the richest, sweetest flavor. For a dairy-free table, swap in almond or oat milk and vegan butter. Skip the sugar if you want it more savory.
Storing Leftovers
- Let the corn cool completely, then refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
- To freeze, wrap each piece tightly in parchment paper, then foil, and store in a freezer-safe bag for up to 2 months. Thaw overnight in the fridge.
- Reheat in a covered dish with a splash of milk or water in the microwave or oven. Brushing on a little butter before warming brings back that fresh-cooked flavor.
101