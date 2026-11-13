By Thanksgiving afternoon, every burner is spoken for and the oven has a turkey in it. A big pot of boiling water for corn is the last thing anybody needs on the stove.

Photo by https://intentionalhospitality.com/crock-pot-corn-on-the-cob/

So I let the slow cooker handle it. The corn simmers in a Southern-style milk bath with butter, sugar, and a little salt for 2 to 3 hours on HIGH and comes out sweet and tender. Prep takes about 10 minutes, it serves 6, and it never touches the stovetop.

Photo by https://intentionalhospitality.com/crock-pot-corn-on-the-cob/

Print Recipe Here

Ingredients

6 ears corn, husks and silks removed and snapped in half

2 cups milk

1/2 cup butter (1 stick), cut into 8 pieces

1/3 cup sugar

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups water

How To Make Crock Pot Corn on the Cob

Prep the Corn

Remove the husks and silks, rinse, and snap each ear in half so the pieces fit easily in the slow cooker.

Build the Milk Bath

Pour the milk and water into a 6-quart slow cooker.

Add the butter pieces, sugar, and salt, and give it a light stir to combine.

Add the Corn and Cook

Place the corn halves in the slow cooker, pressing them down so they’re mostly submerged. It’s fine if a few pieces peek out.

Cover and cook on HIGH for 2 to 3 hours, just until the corn is tender.

If some pieces aren’t fully covered, open the lid quickly once an hour and rotate them with tongs so every piece gets a good soak.

Serve

Use tongs to move the corn to a serving dish.

Serve hot with extra butter and a sprinkle of salt.

Thanksgiving Prep Notes

Get it ready early: Husk and snap the corn ahead of time. You can get everything ready and keep it in the fridge until you’re ready to start cooking.

Work backward from dinner: Start it about 3 hours before you plan to eat. Stick with HIGH. LOW takes 4 to 5 hours and tends to make the corn a little tougher.

Don’t let it go long: Much past 3 hours on HIGH and the kernels can turn mushy.

Hold it while the turkey rests: Once it’s cooked, switch the slow cooker to warm and add a little extra liquid if needed so the corn doesn’t dry out.

No fresh corn in November? That’s fine: Frozen ears work too. Just thaw them first.

Use full-fat milk: It gives the richest, sweetest flavor. For a dairy-free table, swap in almond or oat milk and vegan butter. Skip the sugar if you want it more savory.

Storing Leftovers

Let the corn cool completely, then refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

To freeze, wrap each piece tightly in parchment paper, then foil, and store in a freezer-safe bag for up to 2 months. Thaw overnight in the fridge.

Reheat in a covered dish with a splash of milk or water in the microwave or oven. Brushing on a little butter before warming brings back that fresh-cooked flavor.



