These cake-like brownies are made completely from scratch, with dried cranberries stirred in for a little sweetness and a festive bit of color. They take about as long to put together as a box mix: 10 minutes of prep and 45 in the oven for a 9x13 pan that serves 12.

Photo by Intentional Hospitality

When my kids were young, they loved chocolate and wanted to help make a dessert for Thanksgiving. I didn’t want to hand them a box mix, so I taught them to make brownies from scratch, and since it was Thanksgiving, we stirred in dried cranberries. That one decision turned into a recipe our family asks for every single year.

Ingredients

Photo by Intentional Hospitality

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/3 cup dark cocoa (I use Hershey’s Special Dark Cocoa)

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

4 large eggs, room temperature

1 cup white granulated sugar

1 cup brown sugar

3/4 cup butter (1 1/2 sticks), real butter only, softened or slightly melted

2 teaspoons vanilla, real, not imitation

1 cup dried cranberries (real dried cranberries, not fresh and not the imitation raisin-style kind)

How To Make Cake-Like Cranberry Brownies

Prep the Pan and Dry Ingredients

Preheat your oven to 350°F and spray a 9x13-inch baking pan with nonstick spray.

In a medium bowl, stir together the flour, cocoa, baking powder, and salt until well blended.

Mix the Batter

In a large bowl with a stand mixer or hand mixer, beat the eggs, white sugar, brown sugar, butter, and vanilla until light and fluffy. Don’t rush this step, because it’s what gives the brownies their cake-like lift.

Turn the mixer to low and add the flour mixture. Mix just until you have a smooth batter with no dry streaks.

Take the bowl off the mixer and stir in the dried cranberries by hand with a wooden spoon.

Bake

Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake on the middle rack for 45 minutes.

They’re done when a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Let them cool completely before cutting.

Gina’s Notes

Storage: Once they’re completely cool, cut them into 3-inch squares and store them in a container with a tight lid. Tuck in two slices of plain white sandwich bread to keep them from drying out. They stay soft for 3 to 4 days.

Freezing: Wrap the cooled slab or individual pieces in plastic wrap and then foil, or use an airtight freezer container. They keep for up to 3 months. Thaw them at room temperature for a few hours or overnight in the fridge.

Want them chewier? Leave out the baking powder and cut the bake time by 5 to 10 minutes.

Not a cranberry fan? Try chopped dried cherries, dried blueberries, dark chocolate chips, or mini white chocolate chips instead.

Flour: White or whole wheat both work.



