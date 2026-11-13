Cranberry lemon bars are three layers in one pan: a buttery shortbread crust, a tart cranberry filling cooked down until it’s jammy, and a bright lemon custard on top. They chill until firm, so they slice into clean squares and travel well to a party.

Photo by Intentional Hospitality

I first made these for a Thanksgiving dessert table, and I’ve made them every holiday season since. Cranberries just taste like Thanksgiving and Christmas to me, and that tart cranberry with bright lemon is such a good combination. They’re festive without being fussy, and they always disappear fast.

Ingredients

Crust

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup butter, melted

Cranberry Layer

12 ounces cranberries, fresh or frozen

3/4 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons water

2 tablespoons lemon zest (from 2 lemons)

Lemon Layer

1 ½ cups granulated sugar

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons lemon zest (from 2 lemons)

4 large eggs, at room temperature

2/3 cup lemon juice (from 3 to 4 large lemons)

Topping

3 tablespoons powdered sugar, for dusting

How To Make Cranberry Lemon Bars

Make the Crust

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a 9x13-inch pan with parchment paper, leaving some overhang so the bars lift out easily later, or grease the pan well.

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, powdered sugar, and salt. Pour in the melted butter and stir. It’ll be crumbly, and that’s exactly what you want.

Press the dough into an even layer across the bottom of the pan.

Bake 24 to 27 minutes, until golden brown. Let it cool while you make the fillings.

Cook the Cranberry Layer

In a medium saucepan, combine the cranberries, granulated sugar, water, and lemon zest. Frozen cranberries go straight in, no need to thaw.

Cook over medium heat about 7 to 8 minutes, until the berries burst and the mixture thickens like jam. Set it aside to cool.

Mix the Lemon Layer

In a separate bowl, whisk the granulated sugar, flour, lemon zest, eggs, and lemon juice until smooth. Zest your lemons before you juice them. It’s much easier in that order.

Assemble and Bake

Spread the cranberry filling evenly over the baked crust.

Pour the lemon filling over the cranberry layer nice and slow. Rushing this part is what makes the layers blend together. A little mixing is normal and won’t ruin the bars.

Bake 25 to 30 minutes, until the lemon layer is mostly set but still jiggles slightly in the center when you gently shake the pan.

Cool, Chill, and Slice

Let the bars cool completely to room temperature.

Refrigerate at least 3 hours to fully set.

Use the parchment to lift the bars out of the pan, then slice into 12 squares.

Dust with powdered sugar right before serving, if you like.

Make-Ahead and Storage Notes

I always make these the day before a party. An overnight chill gives you clean, neat squares.

That slight jiggle in the center when they come out of the oven is normal. The lemon layer firms up in the fridge, so don’t cut the chill time short.

Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4 days. I don’t recommend freezing them.

If you’re taking them somewhere, keep them cold until you set them out. They hold their shape best chilled.

Meyer lemons work in place of regular lemons for a slightly softer citrus flavor.



