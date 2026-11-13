This turkey rice casserole turns leftover turkey into a creamy, cheesy supper with no canned soup. Long-grain rice simmers right in chicken broth and half-and-half, then gets stirred together with extra-sharp cheddar, Parmesan, and chopped turkey. A buttery Parmesan and garlic crumb goes on top, and it bakes until the edges bubble. It feeds eight.

Photo by Intentional Hospitality

We always cook two turkeys for Thanksgiving, one in the oven and one in the smoker, because honestly, the leftovers are our favorite part. By Black Friday everybody’s headed out the door to shop, and I don’t want to spend that day in the kitchen. The turkey’s already cooked and the rest is mostly stirring, so I’m in and out fast and there’s still a hot supper on the table that night.

Ingredients

Photo by Intentional Hospitality

2 slices sandwich bread, white or wheat, torn into pieces

3/4 cup Parmesan cheese, grated (divided)

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, chilled

1 garlic clove, minced

1/3 cup onion, white or yellow, chopped fine

1¼ cups long grain white rice, or brown rice

4 cups chicken broth

1¼ cups half-and-half

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups extra-sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper

3 cups cooked turkey, dark or white meat or a mix, oven-roasted or smoked, chopped

How To Make Turkey Rice Casserole

Prepare the Topping

Set the oven rack in the middle and heat the oven to 400 degrees F.

Grease a 13-by-9-inch baking dish.

In a food processor, pulse the bread, 1/4 cup of the Parmesan, and the melted butter until coarsely ground.

Add the garlic and pulse briefly to combine. Set it aside.

Make the Filling

Melt the 4 tablespoons of chilled butter in a Dutch oven over medium heat.

Add the onion and cook until softened, about 8 to 10 minutes.

Stir in the rice and cook, stirring constantly, until it turns translucent, about 1 minute.

Add the chicken broth, half-and-half, and salt, and bring it to a boil.

Lower the heat to medium-low and cook, stirring often, until the rice is tender, about 20 to 25 minutes. Brown rice will take longer.

If the rice is still a little firm once the sauce thickens, I add a splash more broth and let it simmer a few more minutes.

Take the pot off the heat and stir in the cheddar, cayenne, the remaining 1/2 cup Parmesan, and the turkey.

Top and Bake

Pour the mixture into the greased baking dish.

Sprinkle the crumb topping evenly over the top.

Bake until the edges are bubbling and the top is golden brown, about 15 minutes.

Let it cool 5 minutes before serving.

Make-Ahead, Storage, and Swaps

Make ahead: Spread the filling in the greased dish, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate up to 1 day. Keep the crumb topping in its own container in the fridge. Let the filling take the chill off (no longer than 2 hours), add the crumbs, and bake as usual.

Freezer: Freeze it unbaked and wrapped tightly for up to 4 months, with the topping left off. Thaw overnight in the fridge, add the topping, and bake.

Leftovers: Refrigerate in an airtight container for 3 to 4 days. Reheat covered in a 350-degree oven, or warm single portions in the microwave at medium power.

Swaps: Whole milk can replace the half-and-half. Swiss, Monterey Jack, or Gouda can replace the cheddar. Leftover chicken works in place of the turkey.



