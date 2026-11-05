The Thanksgiving Mistake the USDA Says Could Make Your Family Sick





Thanksgiving dinner takes hours to prepare, but one common mistake after the meal could put your family at risk of foodborne illness. And it has nothing to do with whether your turkey looks perfectly golden brown.

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The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has issued food safety guidance reminding families that how they serve and store Thanksgiving dinner matters just as much as how they cook it.

One of the biggest concerns? Leaving cooked turkey, stuffing, casseroles, and other perishable dishes sitting out too long.

It's easy to lose track of time when everyone is visiting, watching football, or going back for another helping. But the USDA says there is a limit to how long those Thanksgiving favorites can safely stay on the table.

That Thanksgiving Buffet Has a Two Hour Limit

According to the USDA's Thanksgiving food safety guidance, perishable foods should not sit at room temperature for more than two hours.

That includes more than just the turkey. Mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, macaroni and cheese, deviled eggs, and many other holiday dishes need proper temperature control.

The reason is something food safety experts call the Danger Zone, which falls between 40°F and 140°F. Within this temperature range, bacteria can multiply rapidly.

If perishable food has been sitting at room temperature for more than two hours, the USDA recommends throwing it away.

That means the turkey platter you left on the counter while everyone enjoyed dessert might not be something you should wrap up for tomorrow's sandwiches.

Here's What Many Thanksgiving Hosts Overlook

Keeping food safe doesn't mean you have to rush everyone through dinner.

The USDA recommends keeping hot dishes at 140°F or higher and cold dishes below 40°F when serving food for extended periods.

Slow cookers, warming trays, and chafing dishes can help maintain the temperature of hot foods, provided they are set up to hold food at a safe temperature.

For cold dishes, such as deviled eggs, creamy salads, and dips, try placing serving bowls over ice.

Another simple idea is to put out smaller portions and replenish them from the refrigerator as needed.

This is especially helpful when hosting a large Thanksgiving gathering where people eat at different times.

Your Turkey Could Be a Problem Before It Even Reaches the Oven

The USDA also cautions against a common kitchen habit: washing raw turkey.

Some home cooks rinse their turkey in the sink before seasoning it, thinking they are cleaning it.

Unfortunately, rinsing raw poultry can splash bacteria onto countertops, faucets, utensils, and nearby foods.

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Cooking the turkey to the proper temperature is what makes it safe to eat, not washing it first.

The USDA recommends keeping raw turkey juices away from other foods and thoroughly cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces that come into contact with raw poultry.

And while we're talking about turkey, don't rely entirely on that little plastic pop up timer.

A food thermometer should confirm that the thickest part of the breast, innermost thigh, and innermost wing have each reached at least 165°F.

If you cook stuffing inside the bird, its center must also reach 165°F.

There's Another Mistake That Starts Days Before Thanksgiving

If you're buying a frozen turkey, planning enough time for thawing is important.

The USDA recommends allowing approximately 24 hours of refrigerator thawing for every four to five pounds of turkey.

For example, a 16 pound turkey may need about four days to thaw completely in the refrigerator.

If you're running behind, cold water thawing is another approved method. Allow approximately 30 minutes per pound, keep the turkey wrapped and submerged, and change the water every 30 minutes.

Turkey thawed using the cold water method should be cooked immediately.

What you should never do is leave a frozen turkey on the kitchen counter overnight to thaw. The outside can warm into an unsafe temperature range while the center remains frozen.

Don't Let Tomorrow's Turkey Sandwich Become Today's Mistake

Thanksgiving leftovers are practically a holiday tradition of their own. But storing them properly is important if you want to enjoy them safely.

Instead of putting an entire turkey carcass into the refrigerator, remove the remaining meat and divide it into smaller portions.

Place leftovers in shallow containers so they cool more quickly.

You don't need to wait until everything reaches room temperature before refrigerating it. In fact, delaying refrigeration can allow bacteria more time to multiply.

The key is getting perishable leftovers into the refrigerator within two hours unless they have been continuously held at safe hot or cold temperatures.

One Simple Change Could Make Thanksgiving Safer

Here's a practical idea for Thanksgiving this year: set a timer when the meal is served.

When the two hour mark approaches, start putting away anything that needs refrigeration.

If you're planning a long afternoon of grazing, use equipment that maintains safe food temperatures or bring out fresh portions as needed.

After all, nobody wants to spend hours preparing a beautiful Thanksgiving dinner only to have guests feeling sick afterward.

The turkey, casseroles, and homemade desserts deserve plenty of attention. But keeping track of the clock might be one of the most important things you do in the kitchen this Thanksgiving.

Source: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Keep Food Safety in Mind This Thanksgiving, November 12, 2024.



