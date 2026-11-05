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I Make 16 Bean Soup Recipe Using My Crock Pot and a Ham Bone
2 days ago
This 16 bean soup is what I make when the weather turns cold and the week fills up fast. You need a bag of dried beans, a leftover ham bone, and a couple of boxes of chicken broth. The slow cooker handles the rest while you get on with your day.
I start with a bag of Goya 16 Bean Soup Mix and throw the seasoning packet away. Instead, I build the flavor myself with smoked paprika, chili powder, cumin, oregano, and fire-roasted tomatoes. Right before serving, I finish it with a splash of red wine vinegar. It tastes even better the next day, and it freezes well too.
Ingredients
- 1 pound 16-bean soup mix, discard seasoning packet
- 1/2 cup yellow onion, diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced (about 1 tablespoon)
- 1 cup carrots, peeled and diced small
- 2/3 cup celery, diced small
- 1 ham bone, fat removed (optional), plus any leftover ham, diced
- 64 ounces chicken broth (2 32-ounce boxes)
- 1 bay leaf
- 15 ounces fire-roasted diced tomatoes, with juices
- 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon ground chili powder
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- Salt, to taste
- 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
- Parmesan cheese, for serving
- Fresh parsley, chopped, for serving
How To Make 16 Bean Soup
Prepare the Beans
- Put the beans in a large pot of water and rinse them. Pick out any debris or discolored beans.
- Cover the beans with twice their amount of water. Soak overnight at room temperature or in the refrigerator.
Load the Slow Cooker
- Drain and rinse the soaked beans.
- Add the beans, onion, garlic, carrots, celery, ham bone, chicken broth, and bay leaf to the slow cooker.
- Add the tomatoes with their juices, plus the smoked paprika, chili powder, cumin, oregano, and black pepper. Stir to combine.
Slow Cook
- Cook on low for 8 to 9 hours or on high for 4 to 6 hours.
Finish and Serve
- Check that the largest beans are tender.
- Take out the ham bone, if you used one. Shred any meat left on it and stir the meat back into the soup.
- Remove and throw away the bay leaf, since it can be a choking hazard.
- Stir in the red wine vinegar, then taste and adjust the salt and pepper.
- Ladle into bowls and top with Parmesan and fresh parsley. Serve hot.
Tips for Making It
- Short on soaking time? Use the quick-soak method. Boil the beans for 3 minutes, take them off the heat, and let them sit covered for an hour. They may need extra time in the crock pot to get soft.
- Use a colander when draining. Set it in the sink so no beans pour out with the water.
- For more flavor, sauté the onion and garlic in olive oil before they go into the slow cooker.
- Let it rest. Leave the soup for 15 minutes before serving so the flavors come together and it cools to a safe temperature.
- For a thicker soup, blend part of it with an immersion blender or mash it with a potato masher.
Storing Leftovers
- Don’t leave the soup out for more than 2 hours. Once it cools, store it in airtight containers.
- It keeps up to 4 days in the refrigerator and up to 3 months in the freezer.
- Reheat on the stovetop over medium heat, or in the microwave in 2-minute intervals.
- For frozen soup, freeze it in small portions so it’s easier to reheat. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator, then reheat slowly in a pot over low heat. Add a little water or broth if it needs it.
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