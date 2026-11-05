I Make 16 Bean Soup Recipe Using My Crock Pot and a Ham Bone

This 16 bean soup is what I make when the weather turns cold and the week fills up fast. You need a bag of dried beans, a leftover ham bone, and a couple of boxes of chicken broth. The slow cooker handles the rest while you get on with your day.

Photo by Intentional Hospitality

I start with a bag of Goya 16 Bean Soup Mix and throw the seasoning packet away. Instead, I build the flavor myself with smoked paprika, chili powder, cumin, oregano, and fire-roasted tomatoes. Right before serving, I finish it with a splash of red wine vinegar. It tastes even better the next day, and it freezes well too.

Ingredients

Photo by Intentional Hospitality

1 pound 16-bean soup mix, discard seasoning packet

1/2 cup yellow onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced (about 1 tablespoon)

1 cup carrots, peeled and diced small

2/3 cup celery, diced small

1 ham bone, fat removed (optional), plus any leftover ham, diced

64 ounces chicken broth (2 32-ounce boxes)

1 bay leaf

15 ounces fire-roasted diced tomatoes, with juices

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1 teaspoon ground chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

Salt, to taste

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

Parmesan cheese, for serving

Fresh parsley, chopped, for serving

How To Make 16 Bean Soup

Prepare the Beans

Put the beans in a large pot of water and rinse them. Pick out any debris or discolored beans.

Cover the beans with twice their amount of water. Soak overnight at room temperature or in the refrigerator.

Load the Slow Cooker

Drain and rinse the soaked beans.

Add the beans, onion, garlic, carrots, celery, ham bone, chicken broth, and bay leaf to the slow cooker.

Add the tomatoes with their juices, plus the smoked paprika, chili powder, cumin, oregano, and black pepper. Stir to combine.

Slow Cook

Cook on low for 8 to 9 hours or on high for 4 to 6 hours.

Finish and Serve

Check that the largest beans are tender.

Take out the ham bone, if you used one. Shred any meat left on it and stir the meat back into the soup.

Remove and throw away the bay leaf, since it can be a choking hazard.

Stir in the red wine vinegar, then taste and adjust the salt and pepper.

Ladle into bowls and top with Parmesan and fresh parsley. Serve hot.

Tips for Making It

Short on soaking time? Use the quick-soak method. Boil the beans for 3 minutes, take them off the heat, and let them sit covered for an hour. They may need extra time in the crock pot to get soft.

Use a colander when draining. Set it in the sink so no beans pour out with the water.

For more flavor, sauté the onion and garlic in olive oil before they go into the slow cooker.

Let it rest. Leave the soup for 15 minutes before serving so the flavors come together and it cools to a safe temperature.

For a thicker soup, blend part of it with an immersion blender or mash it with a potato masher.

Storing Leftovers

Don’t leave the soup out for more than 2 hours. Once it cools, store it in airtight containers.

It keeps up to 4 days in the refrigerator and up to 3 months in the freezer.

Reheat on the stovetop over medium heat, or in the microwave in 2-minute intervals.

For frozen soup, freeze it in small portions so it’s easier to reheat. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator, then reheat slowly in a pot over low heat. Add a little water or broth if it needs it.







