I Stopped Buying Costco Rotisserie Chickens and Make Them In My Crock Pot Instead

A whole chicken in the crock pot is one of my favorite go-to dinners. It comes out juicy and tender, it costs less than buying a store-bought option, and the leftovers give you a head start on another meal or two.

Photo by Intentional Hospitality

There are two reasons mine turns out moist every time. First, I stuff the bird with apple, onion, and fresh herbs so flavor and moisture work from the inside out. Second, it cooks slow and gentle on a trivet, so it isn’t sitting in its own juices.

Ingredients

Photo by Intentional Hospitality

4 pound whole chicken (a 4 to 5 pound chicken fits nicely in a 6-quart slow cooker)

1 medium apple, any variety, quartered

1 yellow or white onion, quartered

2 stems rosemary

4 stems parsley

1/3 cup Texas BBQ dry rub, or any favorite rub

1 cup water

For the thickener (optional):

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1/2 cup cold chicken broth (cold milk or half and half also works)

How To Make Crock Pot Whole Chicken

Prep the Crock Pot

Set up your crock pot and preheat it on high.

Place a trivet in the bottom of the liner. I use an Instant Pot steamer rack or a silicone roasting rack.

Prep the Chicken

Take the chicken out of its packaging and rinse it under cold running water.

Trim away any excess fat or skin around the cavity openings with kitchen shears or a sharp knife.

Reach inside and remove the giblets (liver, heart, and gizzard) if your chicken came with them. Rinse once more.

Set the chicken on a clean cutting board and pat it dry with paper towels so the rub sticks.

Sprinkle the rub generously over the outside and inside the cavity, then massage it into the skin with your hands. Let it sit at room temperature for 15 minutes.

Stuff the Chicken

Quarter the apple and onion.

Stuff them into the chicken. Any pieces that don’t fit can go in the bottom of the crock pot.

Tie the rosemary and parsley into a bundle with butcher’s twine and tuck it inside the chicken too.

Cook

Set the chicken in the crock pot on the trivet. Pour 1 cup of water into the bottom and cover.

Cook on high for 4 hours. Don’t lift the lid.

The thickest part of the chicken should reach 165°F when it’s done.

Thicken the Broth (Optional)

Pour the cooking broth into a fat separator and let it sit about 5 minutes to separate.

Pour the strained broth into a pan and bring it to a low boil over medium-high heat.

In a small jar with a tight lid, shake the cornstarch with the cold broth until fully dissolved. Two tablespoons per half cup usually works well, but adjust for how thick you like it.

Slowly pour the slurry into the boiling broth, whisking the whole time so it doesn’t lump.

Keep whisking until it comes back to a low boil and thickens.

Gina’s Tips

A 6-quart crock pot holds a 4 to 5 pound chicken comfortably, and that size feeds about 4 to 6 people.

Want a richer stock or gravy? Put the giblets in the bottom of the slow cooker while the chicken cooks.

Leftover chicken works well in soups or a crock pot buffalo chicken dip.

Storing Leftovers

Refrigerate in airtight containers or wrapped tightly in foil or plastic wrap. Eat within 3 to 4 days.

To freeze, cool the chicken first, then pack it in labeled, dated freezer-safe containers or bags. Use within 2 to 3 months for best quality.

Thaw in the refrigerator, in cold water, or in the microwave, and use it right away once thawed.



