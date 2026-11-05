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Food & Drink

My Grandkids Will Only Eat Chicken Legs When I Cook Them This Way

2 days ago

These air fried chicken legs come out crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, and there’s no breading involved. They take olive oil, a handful of pantry spices, and about 26 minutes from start to finish.

They’re one of my go-to dinners when I need something fuss-free. Drumsticks are often one of the most affordable cuts at the store, they cook fast, and crispy skin comes down to one step that’s easy to rush: drying them well.

Ingredients

  • 6 chicken legs (drumsticks), skin-on
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 ½ teaspoons paprika
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon salt, plus more to taste
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional, for heat)

How To Make Air Fried Chicken Legs

Prep the Chicken

  • Pat the chicken legs dry with paper towels. Less moisture means crispier skin, and it helps the seasoning stick.

Mix the Seasoning

  • In a large bowl, stir together the olive oil, paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, black pepper, and cayenne if you’re using it.

Coat and Arrange

  • Add the drumsticks to the bowl and toss until every piece is coated in the seasoned oil.
  • Place them in a single layer in the air fryer basket, leaving space between each piece so the hot air can circulate.

Air Fry

  • Preheat your air fryer, then air fry at 400°F for 12 minutes.
  • Flip the chicken legs and cook another 12 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 165°F.

Rest and Serve

  • Let them rest a few minutes before serving so the juices stay inside.

Tips, Storage, and Reheating

  • Make ahead: Season the drumsticks up to 24 hours in advance and keep them in the fridge until you’re ready to cook.
  • Not crispy enough? Make sure the skin is dry before seasoning, leave space between pieces, and don’t skip the flip. For even crispier skin, add a teaspoon of baking powder to the seasoning blend.
  • Cooking from frozen: It’s best to thaw them first. If you cook them frozen, add about 5 to 7 minutes and check the internal temperature carefully.
  • Store: Refrigerate cooled leftovers in an airtight container for up to 4 days.
  • Freeze: Freeze cooked drumsticks in a freezer-safe bag for up to 3 months.
  • Reheat: Air fry at 350°F for 3 to 4 minutes until hot and crisp. Thaw frozen drumsticks overnight in the fridge first, and skip the microwave if you want to keep the skin crispy.


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