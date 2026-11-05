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Food & Drink
My Grandkids Will Only Eat Chicken Legs When I Cook Them This Way
2 days ago
These air fried chicken legs come out crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, and there’s no breading involved. They take olive oil, a handful of pantry spices, and about 26 minutes from start to finish.
They’re one of my go-to dinners when I need something fuss-free. Drumsticks are often one of the most affordable cuts at the store, they cook fast, and crispy skin comes down to one step that’s easy to rush: drying them well.
Ingredients
- 6 chicken legs (drumsticks), skin-on
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 ½ teaspoons paprika
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon salt, plus more to taste
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional, for heat)
How To Make Air Fried Chicken Legs
Prep the Chicken
- Pat the chicken legs dry with paper towels. Less moisture means crispier skin, and it helps the seasoning stick.
Mix the Seasoning
- In a large bowl, stir together the olive oil, paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, black pepper, and cayenne if you’re using it.
Coat and Arrange
- Add the drumsticks to the bowl and toss until every piece is coated in the seasoned oil.
- Place them in a single layer in the air fryer basket, leaving space between each piece so the hot air can circulate.
Air Fry
- Preheat your air fryer, then air fry at 400°F for 12 minutes.
- Flip the chicken legs and cook another 12 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 165°F.
Rest and Serve
- Let them rest a few minutes before serving so the juices stay inside.
Tips, Storage, and Reheating
- Make ahead: Season the drumsticks up to 24 hours in advance and keep them in the fridge until you’re ready to cook.
- Not crispy enough? Make sure the skin is dry before seasoning, leave space between pieces, and don’t skip the flip. For even crispier skin, add a teaspoon of baking powder to the seasoning blend.
- Cooking from frozen: It’s best to thaw them first. If you cook them frozen, add about 5 to 7 minutes and check the internal temperature carefully.
- Store: Refrigerate cooled leftovers in an airtight container for up to 4 days.
- Freeze: Freeze cooked drumsticks in a freezer-safe bag for up to 3 months.
- Reheat: Air fry at 350°F for 3 to 4 minutes until hot and crisp. Thaw frozen drumsticks overnight in the fridge first, and skip the microwave if you want to keep the skin crispy.
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