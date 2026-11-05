My Grandkids Will Only Eat Chicken Legs When I Cook Them This Way

These air fried chicken legs come out crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, and there’s no breading involved. They take olive oil, a handful of pantry spices, and about 26 minutes from start to finish.

Photo by Intentional Hospitality

They’re one of my go-to dinners when I need something fuss-free. Drumsticks are often one of the most affordable cuts at the store, they cook fast, and crispy skin comes down to one step that’s easy to rush: drying them well.

Ingredients

Photo by Intentional Hospitality

6 chicken legs (drumsticks), skin-on

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 ½ teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon salt, plus more to taste

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional, for heat)

How To Make Air Fried Chicken Legs

Prep the Chicken

Pat the chicken legs dry with paper towels. Less moisture means crispier skin, and it helps the seasoning stick.

Mix the Seasoning

In a large bowl, stir together the olive oil, paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, black pepper, and cayenne if you’re using it.

Coat and Arrange

Add the drumsticks to the bowl and toss until every piece is coated in the seasoned oil.

Place them in a single layer in the air fryer basket, leaving space between each piece so the hot air can circulate.

Air Fry

Preheat your air fryer, then air fry at 400°F for 12 minutes.

Flip the chicken legs and cook another 12 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 165°F.

Rest and Serve

Let them rest a few minutes before serving so the juices stay inside.

Tips, Storage, and Reheating

Make ahead: Season the drumsticks up to 24 hours in advance and keep them in the fridge until you’re ready to cook.

Not crispy enough? Make sure the skin is dry before seasoning, leave space between pieces, and don’t skip the flip. For even crispier skin, add a teaspoon of baking powder to the seasoning blend.

Cooking from frozen: It’s best to thaw them first. If you cook them frozen, add about 5 to 7 minutes and check the internal temperature carefully.

Store: Refrigerate cooled leftovers in an airtight container for up to 4 days.

Freeze: Freeze cooked drumsticks in a freezer-safe bag for up to 3 months.

Reheat: Air fry at 350°F for 3 to 4 minutes until hot and crisp. Thaw frozen drumsticks overnight in the fridge first, and skip the microwave if you want to keep the skin crispy.



