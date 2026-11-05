I Skip the Scratch Dough and Make Sticky Buns From Frozen Rolls Instead

Sticky buns from frozen bread dough are my shortcut when I want a warm, gooey breakfast without babysitting scratch dough all morning. You dip frozen dinner rolls in butter, roll them in cinnamon sugar, and let them rise overnight on a layer of brown sugar and pecans. In the morning you bake the pan and flip it onto a platter, caramel and all.

Photo by Intentional Hospitality

My family has made these for holiday mornings for years. Everyone can stay in their pajamas, and I get to sit at the table with them instead of working in the kitchen. They’re also my go-to when I have overnight guests, because almost all the work happens the night before.

Ingredients

Photo by Intentional Hospitality

10 frozen bread dough rolls, such as Rhodes, kept frozen

½ cup butter (1 stick), divided: half softened, half melted

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup white sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ cup pecans, chopped (optional)

¼ cup walnuts, chopped (optional)

Non-stick cooking spray

How To Make Sticky Buns From Frozen Bread Dough

The Night Before

Spray a 10-inch deep ceramic pie pan with non-stick spray.

Sprinkle the chopped pecans and walnuts evenly over the bottom.

Stir the brown sugar into the softened half of the butter until well combined. Spread it over the nuts. This layer turns into the caramel sauce as it bakes.

Mix the white sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. Melt the rest of the butter.

Dip each frozen roll in the melted butter and coat it in cinnamon sugar. Place it cinnamon-sugar side up on the nut layer, leaving a little space between rolls so they can rise.

Lightly spray a piece of plastic wrap or foil and cover the pan loosely. The wrap shouldn’t press against the rolls.

Let the rolls rise overnight for 8 to 10 hours, either in a cold oven or on the counter.

The Next Morning

If the pan rose in the oven, take it out. Preheat the oven to 350°F and uncover the pan.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until the rolls are golden brown all over and touching each other.

If the tops brown too fast, cover the pan loosely with foil for the last 10 minutes.

Let the pan cool for 1 to 2 minutes, then carefully invert it onto a large plate or platter. Flip it while it’s still hot so the caramel flows over the buns instead of setting in the pan.

Let the buns cool slightly before serving. That’s when they’re at their gooiest.

Gina’s Notes

Rolls didn’t rise? A kitchen that gets cold overnight is usually the reason, and so is wrap that’s pulled too tight. Keep the cover loose and pick a warmer spot.

Storage: Keep covered on the counter for up to 2 days, but they’re best within a day of baking.

Reheating: Warm in a 250°F oven for 10 to 12 minutes.

Freezing: These aren’t recommended for refreezing after baking.

Nuts: The pecans and walnuts are optional. Leave them out for a nut-free version or swap in almonds.

Variation: For a warmer, spiced version, blend a little ground cardamom and nutmeg into the cinnamon sugar.



