undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cooking
I Skip the Scratch Dough and Make Sticky Buns From Frozen Rolls Instead
2 days ago
Sticky buns from frozen bread dough are my shortcut when I want a warm, gooey breakfast without babysitting scratch dough all morning. You dip frozen dinner rolls in butter, roll them in cinnamon sugar, and let them rise overnight on a layer of brown sugar and pecans. In the morning you bake the pan and flip it onto a platter, caramel and all.
My family has made these for holiday mornings for years. Everyone can stay in their pajamas, and I get to sit at the table with them instead of working in the kitchen. They’re also my go-to when I have overnight guests, because almost all the work happens the night before.
Ingredients
- 10 frozen bread dough rolls, such as Rhodes, kept frozen
- ½ cup butter (1 stick), divided: half softened, half melted
- ½ cup brown sugar
- ½ cup white sugar
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ¼ cup pecans, chopped (optional)
- ¼ cup walnuts, chopped (optional)
- Non-stick cooking spray
How To Make Sticky Buns From Frozen Bread Dough
The Night Before
- Spray a 10-inch deep ceramic pie pan with non-stick spray.
- Sprinkle the chopped pecans and walnuts evenly over the bottom.
- Stir the brown sugar into the softened half of the butter until well combined. Spread it over the nuts. This layer turns into the caramel sauce as it bakes.
- Mix the white sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. Melt the rest of the butter.
- Dip each frozen roll in the melted butter and coat it in cinnamon sugar. Place it cinnamon-sugar side up on the nut layer, leaving a little space between rolls so they can rise.
- Lightly spray a piece of plastic wrap or foil and cover the pan loosely. The wrap shouldn’t press against the rolls.
- Let the rolls rise overnight for 8 to 10 hours, either in a cold oven or on the counter.
The Next Morning
- If the pan rose in the oven, take it out. Preheat the oven to 350°F and uncover the pan.
- Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until the rolls are golden brown all over and touching each other.
- If the tops brown too fast, cover the pan loosely with foil for the last 10 minutes.
- Let the pan cool for 1 to 2 minutes, then carefully invert it onto a large plate or platter. Flip it while it’s still hot so the caramel flows over the buns instead of setting in the pan.
- Let the buns cool slightly before serving. That’s when they’re at their gooiest.
Gina’s Notes
- Rolls didn’t rise? A kitchen that gets cold overnight is usually the reason, and so is wrap that’s pulled too tight. Keep the cover loose and pick a warmer spot.
- Storage: Keep covered on the counter for up to 2 days, but they’re best within a day of baking.
- Reheating: Warm in a 250°F oven for 10 to 12 minutes.
- Freezing: These aren’t recommended for refreezing after baking.
- Nuts: The pecans and walnuts are optional. Leave them out for a nut-free version or swap in almonds.
- Variation: For a warmer, spiced version, blend a little ground cardamom and nutmeg into the cinnamon sugar.
10