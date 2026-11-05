Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Cooking

I Skip the Scratch Dough and Make Sticky Buns From Frozen Rolls Instead

2 days ago

Sticky buns from frozen bread dough are my shortcut when I want a warm, gooey breakfast without babysitting scratch dough all morning. You dip frozen dinner rolls in butter, roll them in cinnamon sugar, and let them rise overnight on a layer of brown sugar and pecans. In the morning you bake the pan and flip it onto a platter, caramel and all.

My family has made these for holiday mornings for years. Everyone can stay in their pajamas, and I get to sit at the table with them instead of working in the kitchen. They’re also my go-to when I have overnight guests, because almost all the work happens the night before.

Ingredients

  • 10 frozen bread dough rolls, such as Rhodes, kept frozen
  • ½ cup butter (1 stick), divided: half softened, half melted
  • ½ cup brown sugar
  • ½ cup white sugar
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ¼ cup pecans, chopped (optional)
  • ¼ cup walnuts, chopped (optional)
  • Non-stick cooking spray

How To Make Sticky Buns From Frozen Bread Dough

The Night Before

  • Spray a 10-inch deep ceramic pie pan with non-stick spray.
  • Sprinkle the chopped pecans and walnuts evenly over the bottom.
  • Stir the brown sugar into the softened half of the butter until well combined. Spread it over the nuts. This layer turns into the caramel sauce as it bakes.
  • Mix the white sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. Melt the rest of the butter.
  • Dip each frozen roll in the melted butter and coat it in cinnamon sugar. Place it cinnamon-sugar side up on the nut layer, leaving a little space between rolls so they can rise.
  • Lightly spray a piece of plastic wrap or foil and cover the pan loosely. The wrap shouldn’t press against the rolls.
  • Let the rolls rise overnight for 8 to 10 hours, either in a cold oven or on the counter.

The Next Morning

  • If the pan rose in the oven, take it out. Preheat the oven to 350°F and uncover the pan.
  • Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until the rolls are golden brown all over and touching each other.
  • If the tops brown too fast, cover the pan loosely with foil for the last 10 minutes.
  • Let the pan cool for 1 to 2 minutes, then carefully invert it onto a large plate or platter. Flip it while it’s still hot so the caramel flows over the buns instead of setting in the pan.
  • Let the buns cool slightly before serving. That’s when they’re at their gooiest.

Gina’s Notes

  • Rolls didn’t rise? A kitchen that gets cold overnight is usually the reason, and so is wrap that’s pulled too tight. Keep the cover loose and pick a warmer spot.
  • Storage: Keep covered on the counter for up to 2 days, but they’re best within a day of baking.
  • Reheating: Warm in a 250°F oven for 10 to 12 minutes.
  • Freezing: These aren’t recommended for refreezing after baking.
  • Nuts: The pecans and walnuts are optional. Leave them out for a nut-free version or swap in almonds.
  • Variation: For a warmer, spiced version, blend a little ground cardamom and nutmeg into the cinnamon sugar.


Add to Preferred Sources
emoji_like
emoji_love
10

Comments / 1