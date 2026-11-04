I Make These Sheet Pan Pork Chops and Potatoes, and My Family Asks For Seconds

These oven baked pork chops with potatoes are a one-pan supper. The boneless chops are seasoned with garlic, Italian herbs, and smoked paprika, and they roast right next to ranch potatoes until the potatoes are crisp on the edges and fluffy inside.

Photo by Intentional Hospitality

I like it because it uses pantry spices I usually already have, and everything cooks on one sheet pan, so cleanup is easy. The trick is giving the potatoes a 10-minute head start. They need a little longer than the pork, and that head start lets everything come out of the oven at the same time.

Ingredients

Photo by Intentional Hospitality

For the Pork Chops:

4 boneless pork chops, ¾ inch thick

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning (herb blend)

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

For the Potatoes:

1 pound small gold or red potatoes, cut into even 1 1/2 inch medallions

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon dry ranch seasoning, store-bought or homemade

How To Make Oven Baked Pork Chops With Potatoes

Get the Oven Ready

Preheat the oven to 425°F.

Lightly grease a large sheet pan with cooking spray or a little oil.

Start the Potatoes

In a large bowl, toss the potatoes with the olive oil, garlic powder, salt, black pepper, and ranch seasoning.

Spread them evenly over one half of the sheet pan.

Bake for 10 minutes while you season the pork chops.

Season the Pork Chops

Pat the pork chops dry with paper towels so they brown better.

Season both sides with the salt, black pepper, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, and smoked paprika.

Finish Baking

Place the pork chops on the empty half of the sheet pan.

Return the pan to the oven and bake 15 to 20 minutes more, until the pork reaches 145°F inside.

Don’t overcook them. The pork stays juiciest at about 145°F to 150°F.

Rest and Serve

Let the pork chops rest for 3 to 5 minutes.

Serve them with the roasted potatoes on the side.

Tips and Swaps

Let the chops sit at room temperature for about 20 to 30 minutes before seasoning. This helps them cook more evenly.

A meat thermometer is the easiest way to keep the pork juicy. I pull the chops right at 145°F and let them rest.

Bone-in chops work too. Add a few extra minutes and check that they reach 145°F.

Regular paprika is fine if you don’t have smoked. The flavor will just be milder.

Make Ahead

Earlier in the day, toss the potatoes with the oil and seasonings, and season the pork chops. Keep them covered separately in the fridge.

At dinnertime, arrange everything on the sheet pan and bake.

Storage and Reheating

Fridge: Keep leftovers in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Freezer: Freeze the cooled pork chops and potatoes in a freezer-safe container for up to 2 months. Thaw them overnight in the fridge.

Reheat: Warm them in a 350°F oven until heated through. You can also use a skillet over medium-low heat with a splash of broth. Don’t overheat the pork, or it can dry out.



