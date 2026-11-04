I Make This Taco Mac and Cheese Recipe When I Need Something My Kids Will Want To Eat

Taco Mac and Cheese takes two things kids already love, mac and cheese and tacos, and puts them together in one hearty skillet dinner. It takes five ingredients and about 30 minutes, so it works on a busy weeknight or as a side when friends come over.

Photo by Intentional Hospitality

I use a box of shells and cheese to save time. I’ve found the shell shape holds the sauce better than elbow macaroni. A can of Rotel with green chiles brings flavor to the taco meat with no chopping. My kids like the mild Rotel, but you can go hot if your crew likes heat.

Ingredients

Photo by Intentional Hospitality

12 oz macaroni and cheese (box of shells and squeeze cheese style)

1 lb ground beef

2 tablespoons taco seasoning

⅔ cup water

10 oz can Rotel tomatoes with green chiles, undrained

Optional toppings: shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, crushed tortilla chips

How To Make Taco Mac and Cheese

Cook the Mac and Cheese

Boil water in a large pot and cook the macaroni according to the package instructions.

Drain the pasta well, then return it to the pot.

Squeeze in the cheese sauce from the box and stir to combine.

Make the Taco Meat

While the pasta cooks, heat a skillet over medium heat.

Add the ground beef and cook until browned with no pink left, crumbling it into small pieces as it cooks.

Drain any excess grease.

Add the taco seasoning and ⅔ cup water. Stir and simmer over medium-low heat for 3 to 5 minutes, until the mixture thickens.

Stir in the Rotel, juices and all, until well combined.

Bring It Together

Add the mac and cheese to the meat mixture and stir until everything is combined.

Serve hot with any toppings you like. Crushed tortilla chips add good crunch.

Tips and Swaps

Drain the beef well so the dish doesn’t taste greasy.

Taste as you go, and adjust the seasoning before serving.

For more heat, use hot Rotel or add a few dashes of hot sauce or some jalapeños.

Ground turkey or chicken works in place of the beef.

Storing Leftovers

Let the leftovers cool, then store them in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days.

Reheat on the stove over low heat or in the microwave. Add a splash of milk if needed to keep the dish creamy.







