My Grandma Gave Me Her Pork and Sauerkraut Recipe, and I'm Sharing It With You

This crock pot pork and sauerkraut with apples is my slow cooker take on the pork and kraut my Pennsylvania Dutch grandma made every New Year’s in her big blue Dutch oven. The pork tenderloin gets a quick sear on the stove. Then it cooks low and slow over sauerkraut, Granny Smith apples, and onion until it’s tender enough to slice into thick medallions.

Photo by Intentional Hospitality

I season mine with dill seed instead of the usual caraway, because someone in my family can’t stand caraway. I tried dill once and ended up really liking it. Rinsing the kraut and stirring in a little brown sugar softens the tang, so even folks who aren’t sure about sauerkraut usually come around.

Ingredients

Photo by Intentional Hospitality

3 1/2 pounds pork tenderloin, fat trimmed off

2 teaspoons dill seeds (or caraway for a more traditional flavor)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided (1 tablespoon to sear the pork, 1 tablespoon for the apples and onion)

2 Granny Smith apples, cored, halved, and cut into 1-inch-thick slices (no need to peel; Fuji or Gala work too)

1/2 cup onion, chopped fine

1 pound sauerkraut (canned or jarred), rinsed and drained

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

How To Make Crock Pot Pork and Sauerkraut with Apples

Season and Sear the Pork

Trim off any excess fat. Pat the pork dry with paper towels so it browns well.

Sprinkle the dill seeds, salt, and pepper evenly over the pork. Press gently so the seasoning sticks.

Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat.

Add the pork and brown it on all sides. You’re building a golden crust here, not cooking it through.

Move the pork to a plate.

Cook the Apples, Onion, and Sauerkraut

Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the hot skillet, then add the apples and onion.

Cook over medium heat until the apples and onion soften, scraping up the browned bits from the pan.

Stir in the drained sauerkraut and brown sugar until everything is evenly combined.

Slow Cook

Spread the sauerkraut mixture in an even layer in the bottom of the crock pot.

Nestle the seared pork on top.

Cover and cook on low for 6 to 7 hours, until the pork is tender and cooked through.

To cook on high instead, plan on about 5 hours. Start checking early, since tenderloin dries out faster on high. Use a meat thermometer to check doneness.

Try not to lift the lid. Every peek lets heat out and adds cooking time.

Rest, Slice, and Serve

Move the pork to a cutting board and let it rest a few minutes while you stir the sauerkraut and apples.

Slice the pork into thick medallions.

Serve with the sauerkraut and apples over mashed or fried potatoes.

Swaps, Storage, and Tips

Other cuts: A pork loin roast works, but give it extra time until it’s very tender. Pork shoulder makes the most fall-apart pork, though you may want to trim some fat. I tried pork butt once and won’t again, because it made the whole pot too greasy.

Gluten-free: This is naturally gluten-free as long as your sauerkraut is certified gluten-free.

Adjust to taste: Before serving, taste the sauerkraut and apples. Add a pinch more salt, pepper, or brown sugar if you want them more savory or sweeter.

Fridge: Cool the leftovers, then store them in an airtight container with some of the juices. They keep for several days, and the flavors deepen as they sit.

Freezer: Pack cooled pork and sauerkraut in a freezer-safe container or zip-top bag with enough juices to keep it moist. Lay the bag flat to freeze.

Reheating: Warm leftovers gently on the stove over low heat, adding a splash of broth or water if they look dry. You can also microwave single portions, stirring once or twice.



