I've Made Dozens of These Cookie Mix Jars as Gifts, and They're Always a Hit: Here Is How

A cookie mix in a jar is one of my favorite homemade gifts. You layer flour, sugars, oats, and chocolate chips in a quart mason jar. The person you give it to adds butter, an egg, and vanilla when they're ready to bake.

Photo by Intentional Hospitality

I've made dozens of these for friends and neighbors, and they're always a hit. You can prep several jars in under an hour, swap in different mix-ins for any occasion, and even let the kids help layer. One jar bakes up 24 oatmeal chocolate chip cookies.

Ingredients

Photo by Intentional Hospitality

For the Jar Mix

1 ⅓ cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup granulated sugar

½ cup brown sugar

1 cup old-fashioned oats (not quick oats)

¾ cup chocolate chips, or another favorite mix-in

To Bake the Cookies

½ cup butter, softened to room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 large egg

Supplies

Wide-mouth quart mason jar

New canning lid and ring, or a plastic lid

Printed gift tag with baking instructions

Baker's twine or ribbon

How To Make Cookie Mix in a Jar

Mix the Dry Ingredients

In a large bowl, whisk the flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt until fully combined.

If you're making several jars, set out the rest of the ingredients with their measuring cups so you can work assembly-line style.

Layer the Jar

Spoon the flour mixture into the jar first, and press it down with the back of a large spoon.

Add the chocolate chips or other mix-in next.

Layer the brown sugar, then the granulated sugar, then any sprinkles.

Add the oats last.

Press each layer down firmly as you go. This keeps the layers neat until the jar is opened.

Seal and Tag

Put a new canning lid on the jar and screw the top on tightly.

Print the baking instructions tag, cut it out, and hole-punch the corner.

Wrap twine around the neck of the jar a few times, tie on the tag, and finish with a bow.

How To Bake the Cookies

Make the Dough

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper or spray it with nonstick cooking spray.

In a large bowl, beat the butter until light and fluffy. Add the egg and vanilla, and beat until blended.

Pour in the whole jar of mix and stir into a smooth dough. Don't over-stir, or you'll break up the mix-ins. The dough will be thick.

Bake and Cool

Use a cookie scoop to drop even-sized dough balls onto the cookie sheet.

Bake 10 to 12 minutes, until the edges begin to brown.

Let the cookies rest on the sheet for about 3 minutes, then move them to a wire rack to cool completely.

Notes

Yield: One quart jar makes 24 cookies.

Storage: Keep baked cookies in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

Keep it dry: Moisture is the enemy of this gift. If it gets in, the ingredients harden and are hard to get out of the jar, so seal it tight.

No oats? Leave them out and increase the flour to 1 ¾ cups total.

Mix-in swaps: Try M&M's, white chocolate chips, crushed candy canes, or sprinkles in place of the chocolate chips.



