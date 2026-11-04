I Wanted Thanksgiving Stuffing on a Weeknight, So I Made These Pork Chops

I’ve always thought stuffing deserves more than one day a year. It’s one of my favorite comfort foods, and I’m not about to wait until Thanksgiving to have it.

Photo by Intentional Hospitality

So I put pork chops, stuffing, and a creamy gravy all in one slow cooker. It takes about 10 minutes of prep, and you don’t brown anything first. You layer it, pour the sauce over the top, and let the crock pot handle the rest.

Ingredients

Photo by Intentional Hospitality

4 bone-in pork chops, about 1 inch thick (boneless works too)

2 (6-ounce) boxes Stove Top stuffing mix, chicken or turkey flavor (store brand works great too)

1/2 cup onion, white or yellow, diced

1/2 cup celery, diced

½ teaspoon ground sage (leave out if your stuffing mix is sage flavored)

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon onion powder

1½ cups low sodium chicken broth

2 (10.5-ounce) cans condensed cream of chicken soup

¼ cup sour cream

How To Make Crock Pot Pork Chops and Stuffing

Layer the Slow Cooker

Place the pork chops in the bottom of a 6-quart slow cooker.

Top them with the diced onion and celery.

Sprinkle the stuffing mix evenly over the vegetables. If your box has a seasoning packet, sprinkle that over the top too.

Mix the Sauce

In a medium bowl, stir together the chicken broth, cream of chicken soup, sour cream, sage, pepper, salt, and onion powder until smooth.

Pour it evenly over the stuffing layer. Do not stir.

Cook

Cover and cook on high for 2½ to 3 hours, or on low for 3 to 4 hours.

The chops are done when they’re tender and reach 145°F.

Finish and Serve

Carefully remove the pork chops.

Gently stir and fluff the stuffing, then serve it with the chops.

Tips and Notes

Why no stirring: Leaving everything layered lets the stuffing slowly soak up the sauce. If you stir it at the start, it can turn dense or mushy.

Don’t overcook: Lean chops like these don’t get more tender the longer they cook. Once they hit 145°F, extra time only dries them out. Let them rest a few minutes before serving.

Newer slow cookers run hotter: If you’re using boneless chops, start checking them early. Bone-in chops usually need a bit more time. Try not to lift the lid, since every peek lets heat out.

Bone-in vs. boneless: Pick bone-in chops with one large bone so it’s easy to pull out after cooking. Boneless works, but the flavor won’t be quite as rich.

Swaps: Cream of mushroom or cream of celery soup can stand in for the cream of chicken.

Sour cream: Let it sit at room temperature for a few minutes so it blends into the sauce more easily.

Make Ahead

Dice the onion and celery a day ahead and keep them in the fridge.

Whisk the broth, soup, sour cream, and seasonings together ahead of time and refrigerate until you’re ready to assemble.

Storage, Freezing, and Reheating

Store leftovers in a shallow airtight container in the fridge for up to 4 days.

To freeze, let everything cool completely, portion it into freezer-safe containers, and freeze for up to 1 month. Thaw overnight in the fridge.

Reheat in the microwave in 1-minute intervals, or in a 325°F oven. If the stuffing seems dry, add a splash of chicken broth or a small pat of butter.



