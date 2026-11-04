I Make Sticky Buns From Frozen Dinner Rolls, and They Look Like They Came From A Bakery

When I want a warm, gooey breakfast without babysitting scratch dough all morning, these sticky buns are my shortcut. Frozen dinner rolls get dipped in butter, rolled in cinnamon sugar, and left to rise overnight on a layer of brown sugar and pecans. In the morning you bake them and flip the whole pan out onto a platter, caramel and all.

Photo by Intentional Hospitality

My family has had these on holiday mornings for years. It’s about 10 minutes of work the night before. The next morning I just preheat the oven and pour a cup of coffee while they bake. If you’ve got houseguests coming this season, this is the one to have ready.

Ingredients

Photo by Intentional Hospitality

10 frozen dinner rolls (unbaked roll dough, such as Rhodes), kept frozen

½ cup butter (1 stick), divided: half softened, half melted

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup white sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ cup pecans, chopped (optional)

¼ cup walnuts, chopped (optional)

Non-stick cooking spray

How To Make Sticky Buns From Frozen Bread Dough

The Night Before

Spray a 10-inch deep ceramic pie pan with non-stick spray.

Sprinkle the chopped pecans and walnuts evenly across the bottom.

Soften half the butter and stir in the brown sugar until well combined. Spread it over the nuts. This layer becomes your caramel sauce.

Melt the remaining butter. In a small bowl, mix the white sugar and cinnamon.

Dip each frozen roll in the melted butter and coat it in cinnamon sugar. Place it in the pan cinnamon-sugar side up, on top of the nut and sugar layer. Leave a little space between the rolls so they can rise.

Lightly spray a piece of plastic wrap or foil and cover the pan loosely. The wrap shouldn’t press against the rolls.

Let the rolls rise overnight, 8 to 10 hours, either in a cold oven or on the counter.

The Next Morning

If the pan spent the night in the oven, take it out. Preheat the oven to 350°F and uncover the pan.

Bake 25 to 30 minutes, until the rolls are golden brown all over and touching each other.

If the tops brown too fast, cover the pan loosely with foil for the last 10 minutes.

Let the pan cool 1 to 2 minutes. While it’s still hot, carefully invert it onto a large plate or platter so the caramel flows over the buns instead of setting in the pan.

Let the buns cool slightly before serving.

Notes and Tips

Make ahead: Assemble the pan completely the night before, cover it loosely, and let it rise at room temperature for 8 to 10 hours. Bake fresh in the morning.

If they didn’t rise: A cold kitchen at night is usually the reason. Keep the wrap loose, and if your kitchen runs cold, pick a slightly warmer spot.

Storage: Store covered on the counter for up to 2 days. They’re best within a day of baking.

Reheating: Warm in a 250°F oven for 10 to 12 minutes.

Freezing: Refreezing after baking isn’t recommended.

Nut-free: Leave out the pecans and walnuts, or swap in almonds.

Spiced version: Blend a little ground cardamom and nutmeg into the cinnamon sugar before you coat the rolls.



