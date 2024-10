Woman Shares The Silly Way She’s Hidden Her “Secret Horse” From Her Husband

Everyone has a secret or two, but one woman recently revealed to the world that she once hid a pretty big one from her husband: a horse! On an episode of Capital Breakfast , radio show hosts spoke with a caller named Beth who managed to hide her massive purchase for two months. Obviously, they had to know how this woman was able to keep an entire horse a secret from her significant other for so long. Apparently, It helped that she already owned one of these animals.

In a hilarious conversation on Capital Breakfast , Beth explained that she bought a second horse similar to her own. Although the new one was “slightly bigger,” he was the same color as his four-legged sibling. Since the woman’s partner never saw the two horses at once, he simply assumed they were the same.

What sent the radio personalities into peals of laughter was the revelation that the secret horse was a male, while the other one was a female. They were flabbergasted at the idea that this woman’s husband hadn’t discovered the difference.

“How did he not notice if the horse was a boy or a girl?” asked one of the show hosts incredulously.

Unfortunately, this woman couldn’t hide her secret horse forever.

Beth probably could have gotten away with keeping a secret horse for longer if it hadn’t been for a friend. This person asked the woman about the animal right in front of her partner! That’s when she had to come clean.

It’s been many years since Beth stopped sneaking around with her secret horse. However, she did surprise the hosts by claiming to have gotten away with this kind of scheme twice. The radio station shared a hysterical video from the conversation on social media. This clip has received over a million views!

Obviously, we don’t know this woman’s reasons for keeping her horse a secret. However, we’re glad to hear that her husband is no longer in the dark. Honesty is the best policy, after all!

