Beyond Precious: Dog Uses Talking Buttons To Comfort Crying Baby

Both babies and pets are an absolute joy to have in a home… but what about having both at the same time? Sure, there are extra challenges, but there’s also double the love. This can be seen in the countless videos on social media that showcase the adorable bond between a human baby and their family pet. Still, nothing could have prepared these parents for the interaction they would capture between their dog, Sapphie, and their baby boy.

For whatever reason, the baby boy’s parents weren’t in the room for a moment. During that time, however, Sapphie the Pomsky was hanging out with him. While this pup is adorable, it seems that the baby needed more than she could provide — but that certainly didn’t stop Sapphie from trying! See her try and communicate with her tiny human in the video below.

When the baby starts to cry, it’s clear that Sapphie knows something is wrong. She’s so sure, in fact, that she doesn’t hesitate to rush over to the buttons her humans taught her to use. No matter how many times we see a pet use buttons like these , we’ll never get over how much it proves their impressive intelligence. Who would have thought a dog would choose calming statements like “I love you,” “It’s okay,” and “I’m here” in this moment!?

Clever Dog Knows Exactly What to Do When Her Tiny Human Baby Starts to Cry

“You just know if Sapphie could she’d pick him up, cuddle him, change his diaper, help with feedings,” someone points out in the comment section of their post, with another adding , “The purest most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life.”

“We do NOT deserve dogs,” a third person chimes in. “They are so pure and full of love.”

