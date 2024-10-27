Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • InspireMore

    Adorable: Little Boy Gets So Excited About Dad’s Birthday He Absolutely Loses It

    By Bianca Wooden,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SV12R_0wO49eq200

    One little boy got pretty emotional during his dad’s birthday dinner, and Mom shared the most precious video of the sweet moment on social media! Haley Shields and her husband were celebrating his special day at a restaurant with their family when the waitstaff began to sing. Everyone clapped and cheered during the song, but no one was quite as excited as the man’s young son. As he sat beside his dad, the little boy was overwhelmed with a wave of affection for his “hero.”

    In the adorable clip, the child kept shouting, “Happy Birthday, Daddy!” and hugging his dad throughout the birthday song. This little boy was so thrilled to see everyone celebrating his father , he didn’t quite know what to do with himself! After several valiant attempts to hold back his tears, the kid began to sob into Dad’s shoulder.

    The man seemed pretty concerned when his son broke down crying on his birthday. He wasn’t sure what had happened to make the child so upset! Someone else at the table suggested that the waitstaff’s exuberant song must have scared him. However, Mom knew exactly what was happening.

    “When your daddy is your hero and it’s his birthday and you can’t hide your love for him,” she wrote over the footage.

    In her caption, she added, “Best daddy ever and his babies love him so much!”

    This little boy’s reaction has us all in tears!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=331sA8_0wO49eq200
    Screengrab from TikTok

    This wholesome video has received over 23 million views on social media. Commenters thought the little boy was the sweetest ever!

    “He was so proud of all these strangers celebrating his favorite person, as well as overwhelmed with emotions,” wrote one user. “Best thing I’ve seen all morning!”

    Another added, “His little heart was soo filled with love and happiness he didn’t know how to express it so it came out in tears.”

    It looks like this dad received the best present of all on his birthday — a son who absolutely adores him!

    You can find the source of this story’s featured image here .

    The post Adorable: Little Boy Gets So Excited About Dad’s Birthday He Absolutely Loses It appeared first on InspireMore .

    Related Search

    Happy birthdayFather-Son bondingBirthday celebrationsSocial media viral videos

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Dorothy Lanasa
    18h ago
    with the devotions to the blessed mpther boys don't become rapists
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Fierce’ little girl has the right attitude as she delivers epic rant about boys calling her cute
    Upworthy4 days ago
    Little Girl’s Reaction When ABBA Comes On Is Over-The-Top… In The Best Way!
    InspireMore18 days ago
    Fans Say Jennifer Garner Sacrificing Her Son to Save Herself in a Haunted House Is 'Such a Vibe'
    Parade1 day ago
    Country music singer battling cancer at 33 gives major update
    PennLive.com3 days ago
    Singing Toddler Is A Pro At Putting Her Baby Brother To Sleep
    InspireMore24 days ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US7 days ago
    Real-Life Timon & Pumbaa Caught On Camera Playing Together
    InspireMore3 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Aldi's Gorgeous New Bamboo Towers are Flying Off Shelves at $25 Each
    Parade3 days ago
    North Dakota Woman Poisons And Kills Boyfriend After He Inherited $30 Million, Turns Out Inheritance Was A Scam
    Wide Open Country11 days ago
    “The Voice” Fans Did A Double Take When “Unrecognizable” Gwen Stefani Debuted A New Look
    InspireMore5 days ago
    ‘There is no choice, really’: King Charles left with no choice but to live with ‘in his face’ public humiliation in Australia
    wegotthiscovered.com2 days ago
    People can't get enough of this epic dance routine to "Somebody That I Used to Know"
    Upworthy3 days ago
    Richard Thomas' 7 Children: All About “The Waltons” Star's Sons and Daughters
    People3 days ago
    “Eye Of God” NASA Shares Chilling Photo Of Planetary Nebula That Looks Eerily Like An Eye
    InspireMore5 days ago
    Travis Kelce Has Reportedly Given Taylor Swift a 'Tremendous Sense of Peace’
    Elle3 days ago
    You need to be a genius to spot the hidden animal in this woodland scene in under seven seconds
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Golden Retriever’s Reaction To Dad Coming Home Is The Cutest
    InspireMore6 hours ago
    Man Lies To Girlfriend About Filming “TikTok Trend” For The Cutest Reason
    InspireMore4 hours ago
    Congratulations Are In Order For Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney
    InspireMore7 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Brooke Shields Gives Hysterical Advice As Daughter Grier Makes Runway Debut
    InspireMore1 day ago
    Queen Camilla Bursts Into Tears as King Charles References Mortality Amid Cancer Treatment
    Marie Claire US2 days ago
    Barber Demonstrates Incredible Process He Uses To “Create A Safe Space For Autistic Children”
    InspireMore5 days ago
    Mom’s Halloween “Feet Loaf” Backfires When They Come Out Too Good!
    InspireMorelast hour
    Bride Gives Dad Huge Surprise During First Look & The Tears Flow
    InspireMore2 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Dog Is NOT A Fan Of What Mom Did With The Stick She Found
    InspireMore7 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Lorne Greene ('Bonanza'/'Battlestar Galactica'): 37 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Dream Kardashian Deemed the 'Prettiest' of the Famous Brood's Children After Dad Rob Shares Photos From Their 7-Eleven Outing
    OK Magazine3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy