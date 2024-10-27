Adorable: Little Boy Gets So Excited About Dad’s Birthday He Absolutely Loses It

One little boy got pretty emotional during his dad’s birthday dinner, and Mom shared the most precious video of the sweet moment on social media! Haley Shields and her husband were celebrating his special day at a restaurant with their family when the waitstaff began to sing. Everyone clapped and cheered during the song, but no one was quite as excited as the man’s young son. As he sat beside his dad, the little boy was overwhelmed with a wave of affection for his “hero.”

In the adorable clip, the child kept shouting, “Happy Birthday, Daddy!” and hugging his dad throughout the birthday song. This little boy was so thrilled to see everyone celebrating his father , he didn’t quite know what to do with himself! After several valiant attempts to hold back his tears, the kid began to sob into Dad’s shoulder.

The man seemed pretty concerned when his son broke down crying on his birthday. He wasn’t sure what had happened to make the child so upset! Someone else at the table suggested that the waitstaff’s exuberant song must have scared him. However, Mom knew exactly what was happening.

“When your daddy is your hero and it’s his birthday and you can’t hide your love for him,” she wrote over the footage.

In her caption, she added, “Best daddy ever and his babies love him so much!”

This little boy’s reaction has us all in tears!

This wholesome video has received over 23 million views on social media. Commenters thought the little boy was the sweetest ever!

“He was so proud of all these strangers celebrating his favorite person, as well as overwhelmed with emotions,” wrote one user. “Best thing I’ve seen all morning!”

Another added, “His little heart was soo filled with love and happiness he didn’t know how to express it so it came out in tears.”

It looks like this dad received the best present of all on his birthday — a son who absolutely adores him!

