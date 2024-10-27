Couple Finally Reunited With Lost Wedding Video After 57 Yrs Thanks To Internet Sleuths

Aileen and Bill Turnbull hadn’t seen their wedding video since they lost it shortly after getting married in Aberdeen, Scotland in 1967. At the time, they’d had to borrow a projector in order to view the footage. When they returned the device, they accidentally left the film inside. Unfortunately, they didn’t realize that’s where their wedding video went — all they knew was that it had somehow gotten lost. It wasn’t until much later — 57 years, to be exact — that they’d be able to solve this mystery.

In 2024, fellow Aberdeen resident Terry Cheyne was dealing with a curious case of his own. He’d recently had some old films transferred to a DVD, but something strange happened when he sat down to watch them. There was one video he didn’t recognize — a wedding video. He knew the church, a local one, but couldn’t find a single familiar face among the guests.

“The first film that was on the DVD was a mysterious unknown film to me,” the man told BBC Scotland . “It was clearly a wedding, in Mastrick Church. I watched it many times, I didn’t know anybody.”

Terry decided to turn to the internet for help. He grabbed a still from the footage and shared it on Facebook, hoping that someone could identify the wedding. Eventually, the image made its way to Aileen Turnbull.

By this time, Aileen and Bill were living in Brisbane, Australia. They were 77, and they still had no idea what happened to their lost wedding video. Obviously, they were totally shocked when they saw Terry’s picture from the missing footage.

“It was absolutely amazing, I couldn’t believe it,” Aileen said.

Everything made sense when the elderly couple reached out to the Aberdeen man about the film. Although Aileen and Bill didn’t know Terry, they’d once known his uncle. In fact, they’d borrowed a projector from him. That’s when they figured out where their lost wedding video had ended up.

“His uncle was the guy we’d borrowed the projector from to see the film after the wedding, he worked with my husband,” Aileen explained. “We gave back the projector, and unbeknown to us that film was still in the projector. We’ve only found that out now.”

However the wedding video became lost in the first place, the Turnbulls are absolutely ecstatic to have their recording back. They recently watched it for the first time in several decades, and the experience was indescribable.

“It just seems strange for me to see my mother and my father, not just in a photograph but there actually moving and walking,” said Aileen. “And my husband, he saw his grandmother and his grandfather, who was 100 when he died.

She continued, “To look back and see these people was just absolutely amazing — I still can’t believe it really.”

Well, that’s one mystery solved! We’re so glad that, after all these years, Aileen and Bill finally got to rewatch the most special day of their lives.

