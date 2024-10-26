Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • InspireMore

    “My Boyfriend’s Reaction Vs. His Dog’s Reaction To Seeing Me”

    By Bianca Wooden,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20jAq9_0wN0R3zy00

    One boyfriend’s dog has been turning on the charm around his owner’s girl, and it looks like the guy might have some competition! A woman on social media caught some hilarious footage of her partner’s friendly Great Dane, Roman. In the clip, she compared her boyfriend’s reaction to seeing her vs. his dog’s. Although it wasn’t necessarily a competition, the pooch totally won this interaction!

    When the woman greeted her partner, he was losing a game of tug of war with his four-legged friend. His expression brightened when he noticed his girlfriend walking up to him. However, this was nothing compared to Roman’s response. As soon as this pup heard the woman’s voice, he immediately dropped what he was doing and ran up to her, tail wagging. Then, he rushed back over to his owner as if to say, “Look who’s here!”

    This adorable video has received over 26 million views! Commenters loved seeing this woman’s relationship with her boyfriend’s sweet dog. Many pointed out how the pooch amended his mischievous behavior as soon as his owner’s girlfriend arrived!

    “He changed up his act real quick lol,” joked one user.

    Another added, “He said, ‘Ope. Ma’s here! Activate angel mode!'”

    Roman may be a smooth operator when it comes to greeting the ladies, but how does he fare against his owner when it’s time to get dressed for date night? Well, in another video, the Great Dane absolutely blew his dad out of the water with a sharp tux! When this dog got all dolled up to join his favorite couple on their romantic dinner, the boyfriend’s simple polo shirt never stood a chance.

    Even though Roman the Great Dane keeps showing up his owner, it doesn’t look like there are any hard feelings. What a lucky woman this girlfriend is to have two such handsome men in her life!

    You can find the source of this story’s featured image here .

    The post “My Boyfriend’s Reaction Vs. His Dog’s Reaction To Seeing Me” appeared first on InspireMore .

    Related Search

    DogDaneDog reactionsPet loveGreat DaneRelationship dynamics

    Comments / 5

    Add a Comment
    Mike weirsky
    20h ago
    I am Mike weirsky, the winner of the lottery winner of $273m in NJ iam helping those who are needs with this money givers never lack ❤️ kindly Dm through the text number below (725) 288-5235
    Charyne Anderson
    1d ago
    Perfectly adorable video and really wonderful dog. so handsome
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Dog Dad Reads Pup’s Report Card From Daycare & It’s Hilariously Telling
    InspireMore20 days ago
    Snoop Dogg Calls Out Martha Stewart After She Reveals the Shady Reason She'd Never Star in ‘The Golden Bachelorette’
    PureWow4 days ago
    “I don’t care if it’s Jay Z, I don’t care if it’s Snoop”: Suge Knight Says Puff Diddy is Not the Only One to Blame, Expresses Disappointment Over His Friends in Music Industry
    fandomwire.com9 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    ‘American Idol’ Singer Arrested on Horrific Charges
    American Songwriter5 days ago
    “Asking My Cat If He Wants To Show Us His Dance Dance”
    InspireMore10 days ago
    Irritated Cat Takes Matters Into Her Own Paws And Pushes Dog Into The Pool In A Hilarious Video
    happywhisker.com3 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 hours ago
    Drew Barrymore Abruptly Rushes Offstage During Henry Winkler Interview After She Starts Choking
    Decider.com2 days ago
    Real-Life Timon & Pumbaa Caught On Camera Playing Together
    InspireMore2 days ago
    Meghan Markle Shocked to Learn She’s Not the ‘Star of the Show’ after Embracing Her Role as a Princess, Expert Claims
    menzmag.com6 days ago
    Woman’s Incredible Thrift Store Find Could Be Worth Tens Of Thousands Of Dollars!
    InspireMore3 days ago
    Family of Women Killed in Walmart Oven Share More Gruesome Details, Start GoFundMe
    Distractify3 days ago
    Puppy falls asleep in news anchor's arms during broadcast and gets adopted in no time
    Upworthy2 days ago
    North Dakota Woman Poisons And Kills Boyfriend After He Inherited $30 Million, Turns Out Inheritance Was A Scam
    Wide Open Country9 days ago
    Funny pup refuses to let go of groomer after spa session
    talker.news3 days ago
    Fact Check: Fake Photo Shows Harris in McDonald's Uniform
    Snopes1 day ago
    Heidi Klum In Leggy Minidress Shows Off Her ‘Sausages’
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago
    ‘Nothing but disgust’: Stephen King breaks off a long-term relationship and invites a world of hate
    wegotthiscovered.com1 day ago
    ‘Blue Bloods’ Holds a Wake for Beloved Reagan at Family Dinner (RECAP)
    tvinsider.com2 days ago
    Mum who knifed ‘fun-loving’ daughter, 10, to death as she slept told cops ‘my kid is dead’ in chilling confession
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Saint Bernard Tries to Convince Mom to Keep Foster Kittens She's Fallen in Love With
    Parade Pets1 day ago
    ‘Law & Order’ Actor Reveals He Was Raped and Tortured by John Wayne Gacy
    TheDailyBeast3 days ago
    Walmart employee found dead inside bakery oven: Police
    ABC News5 days ago
    Golden Retriever Refuses to Leave Park by Throwing Funniest Kid-Like Tantrum
    Parade Pets1 day ago
    Angela Rye Tells CNN ‘White Folks’ Must Face ‘Accountability’ For ‘Not Showing Up to Save Democracy’ If Harris Doesn’t Win
    Mediaite7 days ago
    Golden Retriever Makes Surprise Visit to Neighbors’ House and Hilarity Ensues
    pethelpful.com2 days ago
    ‘I Do Mean It, Actually’: Trump Town Hall Crowd Loudly Boos As He Wishes Kamala Harris Happy Birthday
    Mediaite7 days ago
    German Shepherd Puppy & Toddler Sister Make Most Precious Pair for Puddle Play
    Parade Pets2 days ago
    King Charles’s Fury Over Queen Camilla Insults Leads to Sussexes’ Eviction from Frogmore, says Royal Commentator
    menzmag.com2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy