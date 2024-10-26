“My Boyfriend’s Reaction Vs. His Dog’s Reaction To Seeing Me”

One boyfriend’s dog has been turning on the charm around his owner’s girl, and it looks like the guy might have some competition! A woman on social media caught some hilarious footage of her partner’s friendly Great Dane, Roman. In the clip, she compared her boyfriend’s reaction to seeing her vs. his dog’s. Although it wasn’t necessarily a competition, the pooch totally won this interaction!

When the woman greeted her partner, he was losing a game of tug of war with his four-legged friend. His expression brightened when he noticed his girlfriend walking up to him. However, this was nothing compared to Roman’s response. As soon as this pup heard the woman’s voice, he immediately dropped what he was doing and ran up to her, tail wagging. Then, he rushed back over to his owner as if to say, “Look who’s here!”

This adorable video has received over 26 million views! Commenters loved seeing this woman’s relationship with her boyfriend’s sweet dog. Many pointed out how the pooch amended his mischievous behavior as soon as his owner’s girlfriend arrived!

“He changed up his act real quick lol,” joked one user.

Another added, “He said, ‘Ope. Ma’s here! Activate angel mode!'”

Roman may be a smooth operator when it comes to greeting the ladies, but how does he fare against his owner when it’s time to get dressed for date night? Well, in another video, the Great Dane absolutely blew his dad out of the water with a sharp tux! When this dog got all dolled up to join his favorite couple on their romantic dinner, the boyfriend’s simple polo shirt never stood a chance.

Even though Roman the Great Dane keeps showing up his owner, it doesn’t look like there are any hard feelings. What a lucky woman this girlfriend is to have two such handsome men in her life!

