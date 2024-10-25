Little Kid Helps Recover Incredibly Rare Crystal Only Accessible For A Few Hours Every Year

The Searles Lake Gem & Mineral Society has organized Gem-A-Rama for over 70 years. Unfortunately, they have canceled this year’s event due to circumstances they could not control. But that didn’t stop some rock hounds who visited the lake independently. Kiara Boughner went with her family to search for a rare crystal known as Pink Halite.

They hunt the elusive crystals at Searles Lake near Trona in California. Pink halite is the second most abundant saline mineral. While not a “true” crystal, pink halite forms every year when winter water overflow begins to recede.

Halite crystals, also known as pink rock salt, receive their coloration from halophilic bacteria. The bacteria is present in brine. As it dies, the bacteria gets trapped during crystallization, producing the pink hue. Other crystals found at Searles Lake may have colors ranging from pale green to aqua-blue blue, resulting from algae contamination.

To find the rare crystals, rock hunters must wade in brine pools. Pink halite is near the surface under a salt ledge that must be broken to harvest the crystals. The harvest period is very short, lasting less than one day (about ten hours).

Searles Lake is not the only place to find pink halite. Most people have heard of this mineral and might have a grinder full of it in their kitchen. If you guessed Himalayan pink salt , you are right! The crystals are also popular for salt lamps.

Metaphysically, pink halite may have many beneficial properties . Practitioners proclaim that it can help heal physical, emotional, and spiritual parts of your being . While there is some science behind these beliefs, you’ll have to research them independently.

