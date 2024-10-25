Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • InspireMore

    Little Kid Helps Recover Incredibly Rare Crystal Only Accessible For A Few Hours Every Year

    By Marty Townsend,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vLKoc_0wLSjsBD00

    The Searles Lake Gem & Mineral Society has organized Gem-A-Rama for over 70 years. Unfortunately, they have canceled this year’s event due to circumstances they could not control. But that didn’t stop some rock hounds who visited the lake independently. Kiara Boughner went with her family to search for a rare crystal known as Pink Halite.

    @wadeandwillow

    Do you know this crystals name?….. Hint found in Searles lake Trona,CA . We found some incredible pieces this year & I can’t wait to share them with you all. It’s all bout making memories & searching for the best quality we can find . #crystals #adventure #rockhound #rockhounding #pink #rocksoftiktok

    ♬ How Beautiful – Slowed & Reverb – Austin Farwell

    They hunt the elusive crystals at Searles Lake near Trona in California. Pink halite is the second most abundant saline mineral. While not a “true” crystal, pink halite forms every year when winter water overflow begins to recede.

    Halite crystals, also known as pink rock salt, receive their coloration from halophilic bacteria. The bacteria is present in brine. As it dies, the bacteria gets trapped during crystallization, producing the pink hue. Other crystals found at Searles Lake may have colors ranging from pale green to aqua-blue blue, resulting from algae contamination.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FnGgb_0wLSjsBD00
    Image from TikTok .

    To find the rare crystals, rock hunters must wade in brine pools. Pink halite is near the surface under a salt ledge that must be broken to harvest the crystals. The harvest period is very short, lasting less than one day (about ten hours).

    Searles Lake is not the only place to find pink halite. Most people have heard of this mineral and might have a grinder full of it in their kitchen. If you guessed Himalayan pink salt , you are right! The crystals are also popular for salt lamps.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YGFhD_0wLSjsBD00
    Image from Wikimedia Commons .

    Metaphysically, pink halite may have many beneficial properties . Practitioners proclaim that it can help heal physical, emotional, and spiritual parts of your being . While there is some science behind these beliefs, you’ll have to research them independently.

    Please share if you enjoyed this salty adventure .

    You can find the source of this story’s featured image here .

    The post Little Kid Helps Recover Incredibly Rare Crystal Only Accessible For A Few Hours Every Year appeared first on InspireMore .

    Related Search

    Rockhounding adventuresWikimedia CommonsBacteriaSearlesTronaCa

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman’s Incredible Thrift Store Find Could Be Worth Tens Of Thousands Of Dollars!
    InspireMore2 days ago
    Real-Life Timon & Pumbaa Caught On Camera Playing Together
    InspireMore1 day ago
    “I Got My Cats Talking Buttons & Now They Won’t Stop Chatting With Me”
    InspireMore6 days ago
    “Eye Of God” NASA Shares Chilling Photo Of Planetary Nebula That Looks Eerily Like An Eye
    InspireMore3 days ago
    “Asking My Cat If He Wants To Show Us His Dance Dance”
    InspireMore8 days ago
    Out Of This World: Clip Shows Off The Unusually Beautiful Dragon-Headed Caterpillar
    InspireMore5 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Teacher Finds Purrfectly Unique “Hack” For Motivating Her Students
    InspireMore5 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Pediatrician Comes Up With The Best Vending Machine For Little Patients!
    InspireMore7 days ago
    Bruce The Cow Joins In On Silly Halloween Trend In Perfect Fashion!
    InspireMore3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Fans Praise Blake Shelton’s “Kind Heart” As He Gives Back To Kids From His Hometown
    InspireMore7 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    “My In-Laws Drove 17 Hours To Make Sure I Wasn’t Alone For My Birthday”
    InspireMore2 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern10 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    Hilarious Difference: “My Toddler’s Hair Before Bed Vs. When She Wakes Up”
    InspireMore7 days ago
    Tim McGraw’s Daughter Audrey Proves That Singing Is In Her Genes In New Video
    InspireMore3 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    “Wheel Of Fortune” Fans Praise Maggie Sajak For Her Truly “Iconic” Halloween Costumes
    InspireMore2 days ago
    Dog Is NOT A Fan Of What Mom Did With The Stick She Found
    InspireMore4 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center survey advises adults who suspect they have ADHD to seek out proper diagnoses
    The Lantern1 day ago
    Kelly Rizzo Says Boyfriend Breckin Meyer Helped Her Grieve Late Husband Bob Saget “Since Day One”
    InspireMore3 days ago
    “A Normal Day In Florida”: Man Sparks “Dance Battle” With Sandhill Cranes
    InspireMore2 days ago
    Wolves Play With Bubbles At Memphis Zoo & It’s Just As Cute As You’d Imagine
    InspireMore7 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Best Shots From The “Most Beautiful” Meteor Shower In The World
    InspireMore5 days ago
    ‘Inconsolable’ killer mom Susan Smith thinks parole is now off the table after she was convicted of trying to cash in on her infamy: ‘Derailed it herself’
    New York Post5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy