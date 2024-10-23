Open in App
    Person In Piñata Costume Has Perfect Reaction When Smacked With Pool Noodle

    By Marty Townsend,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DZ15C_0wIOw4X000

    As we all prepare for the Great Pumpkin’s appearance on Halloween, costume selection is in full swing. The range of choices is incredible, but it is slightly more difficult if you wear a “couples” costume. Nobody wants to be the back end of a horse, cow, or camel. One couple found a unique solution. He is wearing a piñata costume, and his other half is brandishing a weapon.

    At first glance, the male’s costume might be confusing. He is walking along normally in a shaggy, multi-colored, full-body costume. A female is following behind, brandishing a pool noodle. As you think, “What is that?” she whacks him with the pool noodle. You think this is weird, but to each their own. But then his arm swings up, releasing a handful of goodies as he shouts, “Piñata!”

    The lightbulb lights up, and you realize the genius before you. The female winds up and whacks the piñata again to produce another shower of goodies. This was definitely a favorite of bystanders. They urged whack after whack, and she obliged. The man in the piñata costume was good-natured and well-stocked as the candy flew.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J1JRr_0wIOw4X000
    Image from TikTok .

    Every Halloween party is overrun with overdone doctor and nurse costumes. The pirates threaten mutiny. In the corner, there is always a juggling clown with a rainbow wig frightening kids. Someone is working a Karaoke machine, trying to coax people up to sing. We’ve all been to “that” party. Imagine how lively it would be with a live piñata tossing candy everywhere!

    This couple deserves kudos for originality and creativity. I hope he has a lot of candy stored somewhere. The party might get ugly if he runs out of goodies before the night’s end!

    You can find the source of this story’s featured image here .

    The post Person In Piñata Costume Has Perfect Reaction When Smacked With Pool Noodle appeared first on InspireMore .

    Jonathan
    1d ago
    The last time I went trick-or-treating I went dressed as a piñata. BIG MISTAKE! Yeah, I came home black-and-blue … with NO candy!
    my sole opinion
    2d ago
    Pictures don’t show much…where’s the video?
