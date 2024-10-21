Little Boy Desperately Practices Handing Out Candy To Nonexistent Trick-Or-Treaters

There is so much to love about the Halloween season. For example, there are tons of spectacular movie, fun costumes, and spooky decor to enjoy. But one of the best parts of this holiday has to be all of the candy! No matter your age, Halloween is the perfect excuse to eat far more candy than you normally would. Best of all, even the act of handing out trick-or-treat candy can be a blast!

Michaela, a mom of two, loves to go trick-or-treating with her kids . But her son, Lennon, also enjoys handing out the sweet treats to others. Well, at least we think this is something he would enjoy. In a throwback viral video, Mom shares why their family is sure to never forget this adorable Halloween moment. See for yourself below!

Although Lennon is quite young in this video, he’s old enough to start handing out candy — with the help of adults, of course. That said, he already has so much genuine enthusiasm, it’s like he’s a pro already! Now, if only he could actually get some trick-or-treaters to interact with…

We’re not quite sure why Lennon was so enthusiastic about handing out candy to literally nobody. But people have a few (spooky) theories, of course!

Little Boy’s Enthusiasm Over Handing Out Trick-or-Treat Candy to “Ghosts” is Everything

“He’s talking to the other spooky ghosts!” someone jokingly shares in the comment section of the video, prompting Mom to reply , “Haha totally agree. He’s got friends on the other side I don’t know about lol.”

“The way he remembers his character and corrects himself from ‘I’m gunna’ to ‘A SPOOKY GHOST will give you candy!'” someone else points out, with another adding, “FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, SOMEONE TAKE HIS SPOOKY CANDY!!!”

