What Happened To The Dog That Climbed The Pyramid Of Giza?

There are plenty of dogs who would prefer to spend their days lounging around in the comfort of their homes . Then there are dogs like the one folks can’t stop talking about in Egypt. Despite being a pretty small dog, he was brave enough to venture to great heights — quite literally. In Giza, there are quite a number of impressive pyramids. In fact, there is one called the Great Pyramid of Giza!

Of the three impressive pyramids in this area, it’s the tallest at nearly 450 feet. So, of all the pyramids to take an interest in, of course, this adventurous pup had to investigate the tallest. But simply sniffing around at the base of the pyramid would not be good enough. Instead, this tiny pup somehow made his way to the very top of the massive manmade structure. See for yourself in the video below!

Paraglider Gives the Perfect View of the Brave Dog Who Climbed the Great Pyramid of Giza

Wow, that is one brave pup! While most people viewed this dog from the ground, as luck would have it, a paraglider was nearby, too. His name is Alex Lang, and he was more than happy to capture this unexpected moment on camera. According to Alex, the dog was “barking at birds” when he passed by the pyramid.

When news first broke of this dog’s adventure , it wasn’t clear if he was able to make it back safely. Thankfully, though, we do have an update — he’s safe! Not that this little guy ever doubted his ability to expertly go on adventures.

“He’s made that journey before,” someone in the comments theorizes, with another agreeing , “I’m thinking this wasn’t his first time. Just his first time getting caught!”

